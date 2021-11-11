Top 3 greatest second-generation NBA players in history

The NBA is not just a brotherhood for all players, but also a family. And for some, it's literally a family business. Some former players have had sons who became players in the league as well.

There have been 94 second-generation players in the history of the NBA. That number is expected to increase in the next five years with the sons of superstars such as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade already in high school.

What a moment for Bronny and LeBron



Bronny won game MVP in Sierra Canyon's win over his dad's alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Other legends like Scottie Pippen, Penny Hardaway and Dikembe Mutombo also have sons with a chance to make it in the league. Now, let's take a look at the three greatest second-generation players in league history.

#1 Kobe Bryant

Kobe and Joe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant is the greatest second-generation player in NBA history. He is the son of Joe Bryant, who played in the league for eight seasons. Kobe went on to have a legendary 20-year career in the NBA, all for the LA Lakers.

The late, great Kobe was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, one-time NBA MVP and a 18-time All-Star. He also scored the second-most points in a single game with 81 back in 2006.

15 years ago today



Kobe Bryant, 81 points.

Bryant retired in 2016 and had the greatest final game in sports history when he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz. However, Kobe tragically died at the age of 41 on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gigi and seven others.

#2 Stephen Curry

Stephen and Dell Curry.

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history and the second greatest second-generation player ever. Steph is the son of Dell Curry, who played in the league for 16 seasons. Dell was known as a shooter during his playing days and he passed it down to Steph and his younger brother Seth.

Already in his 13th season in the NBA, Steph Curry's legacy has been secured. He changed the game of basketball as he ushered in the "Three-point Era." Steph is also a three-time NBA champion and a two-time NBA MVP with seven All-Star selections.





Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain and is now the oldest player in NBA history to record 50 points and 10 assists.

Before his career ends, Steph will surely win more awards and make unbreakable records. At just 33 years old, he still has a lot of games left considering that shooting is his main specialty.

#3 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson has not played an NBA game since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is expected to return sometime this season after a two-year recovery from a couple of serious injuries.

The three-time NBA champion is also the third greatest second-generation player in NBA history. Klay is the son of Mychal Thompson, who was the first overall pick of the 1978 draft. Mychal had a 13-year career and won two NBA championships with the LA Lakers. He also has another son, Mychel, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.

Klay Thompson really scored 37 points in a single quarter.



💧9/9 3PT⁣

💧13/13 FG⁣

💧Record for PTS in a quarter⁣

💧Record for 3s in a quarter⁣

💧Record for FG in a quarter (tied) Klay Thompson really scored 37 points in a single quarter.💧9/9 3PT⁣💧13/13 FG⁣💧Record for PTS in a quarter⁣💧Record for 3s in a quarter⁣💧Record for FG in a quarter (tied) https://t.co/RFD4wtEvhj

At age 31, Klay Thompson is ready for his comeback season. If he can stay healthy for the rest of his career, Klay will go down as the second greatest shooter in NBA history.

