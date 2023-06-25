Top 3 landing destinations for Damian Lillard if he leaves Blazers

Once again this season, trade discussions revolve around Damian Lillard, with the Portland Trail Blazers not parting with the No. 3 pick to add a star to their roster.

The team Lillard has shown a preference for in the past is the Miami Heat. Winning an NBA championship is possible at multiple other landing spots, but whether they will go after him is a separate matter.

Top 3 landing destinations for Damian Lillard

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3, New Orleans Pelicans

Damian Lillard

The draft picks acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis provide them with enough resources to trade for Damian Lillard.

With a talented roster lacking star power, the Pelicans have struggled to contend consistently, especially due to Zion Williamson's injury issues. Acquiring Lillard would instantly catapult them into the conversation as title favorites.

A move to the Pelicans would also reunite Lillard with his former teammate C.J. McCollum. They boast a strong group of wing defenders, mitigating any defensive shortcomings that may arise from the smaller backcourt duo.

#2, New York Knicks

Damian Lillard

The future of the New York Knicks will be built around Jalen Brunson according to reports.

Brunson had an outstanding playoff run while Julius Randle underperformed once again in the postseason. The Knicks should consider centering a trade package around Randle and draft picks to acquire Lillard. However, the Blazers may request promising young star R.J. Barrett in return, putting the Knicks in a tough position.

Their willingness to go all-in on a win-now approach will determine whether they accept this demand.

A backcourt featuring Brunson and Lillard would create an elite scoring tandem. While size and defense could be concerns, players like Mitchell Robinson and Quinten Grimes can provide defensive support. Retaining Josh Hart, who adds defensive presence, would further enhance the lethal scoring duo.

#1, Miami Heat

Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat, after losing to Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, would be a dream landing spot for Lillard. He shares a close friendship with Heat center Bam Adebayo, but acquiring Lillard without trading Adebayo could be challenging.

The Heat could offer a trade package centered around promising young talent Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and draft picks. Despite Herro's recent struggles and Miami's improved offensive performance in his absence, he remains a valuable asset for a rebuilding Blazers team.

Pairing Lillard with Jimmy Butler would create one of the most formidable duos in basketball. The duo's clutch shot-making skills and capability to inspire their team during pivotal moments have earned them a reputation. The Heat's offensive struggles throughout the season would be resolved with Lillard's scoring prowess.

Poll : 0 votes