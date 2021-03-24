Top 3 landing spots for Al Horford before NBA Trade deadline

As the 25th March NBA Trade deadline inches closer, 5-time All-Star and NBA veteran Al Horford has been the subject of numerous trade rumors.

Al Horford signed for the OKC Thunder in December 2020. But the Thunder find themselves in a peculiar position. They have a young roster comprising the likes of Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort, with all three expected to be part of the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Additionally, the OKC Thunder have 31 draft picks till the 2027 NBA Draft. While they will, in all probability, not end up using all of them, the OKC Thunder can be expected to trade some of their veteran players before the upcoming NBA trade deadline. That would include the likes of George Hill and Al Horford, as the latter on a huge-four year contract that he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On that note, let's have a look at three teams that could make a move for Al Horford before the NBA Trade Deadline.

#NBAAllStar worthy performance from @Al_Horford!



RETWEET to make him an All-Star, then check out last night's highlights 🎥 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 28, 2021

Three teams that Al Horford could be traded to before the NBA Trade Deadline

Al Horford has been the starting center in a young Oklahoma City Thunder roster this season.

He might not be the same player that he was during five years ago. But the 34-year old former All-Star has proved that he can be a worthy addition in any contending team this season.

With quite a few teams in the league looking for a center, Al Horford may not have any shortage of suitors before the NBA trade deadline. So, without further ado, let's have a look at three teams where Al Horford could end up at before the trade deadline.

Advertisement

#1 Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have so far failed to build on the success of their last season. The likes of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson have been out with multiple injuries, with the latter not expected to return to action for at least another month.

Thunder Uninterested In Trading Away Al Horford Without Asset In Return https://t.co/KdrwnsshYq — RealGM (@RealGM) March 16, 2021

Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to get their playoff bid back on track. In their frontcourt, they have Jonas Valanciunas but lack depth and experience.

So an Al Horford trade could have a positive impact. The player could be expected to be a positive influence on the 22-year old Brandon Clarke as well. Originally a power forward, Clarke has had to provide cover for the center position due to a lack of options.

#2 Denver Nuggets

Al Horford could be a good addition in the Denver Nuggets roster.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets are another plausible destination for Al Horford. The Nuggets are bonafide playoff contenders and have two All-Star level players, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. However, they lack decent options at the center position to provide cover for Jokic.

So, Al Horford, with his jump shot and defensive skills, could be immensely valuable for the Denver Nuggets. They have had their struggles at the defensive end of the court and do not have players capable of winning them games outside their two major stars. Al Horford could step in here as well and take the pressure off Jokic and Murray.

#3 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics should look to have AL Horford. They were expected to be title contenders this season but are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference after a 21-22 start to their season.

Marcus Smart’s constant injuries have led to defensive issues, while the likes of Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson do not possess the game-reading skills that Al Horford has.

We here at TI played the role of General Manager today and compiled 2 trades OKC should strongly consider pursuing that involves Al Horford heading to the Boston Celtics #ThunderUp https://t.co/iQRu7r5WvP — Thunderous Intentions (@thunderousint) March 22, 2021

Al Horford is a solid defensive player capable of adding depth and stepping up at the time of injuries.

He represents a solid trade and could add value to the Boston Celtics at both ends of the court. Overall, his former team, Boston Celtics, appear to be the best landing spot for Al Horford.