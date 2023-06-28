Top 3 landing spots for Darius Garland after Cavaliers reportedly list him on trade block

The NBA trade rumors are revving up as free agency begins this weekend. NBA writer Sam Amico of Hoops Wire is reporting the Cleveland Cavaliers are open to trading Darius Garland. It would be a shocking move for the Cavs as Garland had one of his best seasons.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst hinted at big developments happening with the Cavs. Trading Garland could be a move he was reporting on.

Darius Garland averaged 21.6 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field. He also improved his outside shooting and hit a career high 41.0% from 3-point range.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Cavs are open to potential Darius Garland trades, per @AmicoHoops The Cavs are open to potential Darius Garland trades, per @AmicoHoops https://t.co/JKvDmCXtZU

He played a larger role after the Cavs dealt Collin Sexton to the Jazz. He paired well with Donovan Mitchell for one of the best backcourts in the league.

Rumors of Garland on the trade block may be a sign of the Cavs leaning more toward making Mitchell the central star. He could get even more volume of the offense if Garland is traded.

Cleveland had one of its best seasons in years. It then struggled mightily in the playoffs as it lost in the first round to the New York Knicks.

It could be looking for a dramatic roster shakeup to ensure a better playoff finish. Cleveland will probably be wanting a big name player in a deal and not future assets. Let’s take a look at three potential landing spots for Darius Garland if Cleveland does trade him away.

The Cleveland Pulse @PulseCleveland



reacting to the Brian Windhorst report twitter.com/i/web/status/1… What Are The Cavs Cooking?reacting to the Brian Windhorst report What Are The Cavs Cooking?reacting to the Brian Windhorst report ⤵️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QbY9wcyqME

No. 3 - Orlando Magic

The Magic have a budding young core. They have a few potential stars especially with Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. They could package multiple players to try and acquire Darius Garland. They could offer the potential and size of Jonathan Isaac along with veteran scorer Gary Harris and young guard Cole Anthony.

No. 2 - Toronto Raptors

The Raptors may need to find a replacement for Fred VanVleet if he leaves in free agency. Toronto is likely to make moves to get competitive again. It wants to add veterans to help get back to playoff contention. It could offer a package centered around Pascal Siakam. Toronto could also use draft picks and OG Anunoby as a package.

No. 1 - Miami Heat

The Heat are always active in free agency. They do not have the cap flexibility to sign big free agents so they will be looking to make roster improvements through a trade. Rumors say they chased Bradley Beal and are actively pursuing Damian Lillard.

If Lillard decides to stay in Portland, Miami could seek Darius Garland as a second option. It could offer a package centered around Tyler Herro. Miami may also sign and trade some of its undrafted stars like Gabe Vincent in a potential deal.

