Top 3 landing spots for Derrick Rose in the 2021 NBA Free Agency 

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and could be on the move.

He has made a remarkable turnaround playing for the New York Knicks this season, leading the charge for them in the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs. Rose is averaging 22.8 points and five assists per game on 50.7% shooting for the Knicks in the playoffs thus far.

After enduring a largely injury-riddled NBA career, Derrick Rose has managed to show that he still has a lot left in the tank. He could be a solid addition for a team looking to add a point guard to their ranks this off-season.

Derrick Rose is getting a ton of love and it honestly isn’t enough. He was down and out and lost his super power. Through sheer force of will he reinvented his game and turned back into an upper echelon player in a completely different mold. 26 in a playoff win at MSG. I love it. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 27, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that could be a good fit for the 32-year old veteran.

#1 Dallas Mavericks

Derrick Rose (#25) of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against Dirk Nowitzki (#41) of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly looking to add another ball-handler to their ranks to take some pressure off their star man Luka Doncic. Derrick Rose hasn't been linked with them as of now, but that could change considering Rose' recent performances.

This season, Derrick Rose has mostly come off the bench to give a solid boost to the New York Knicks when they struggled at the offensive end. He is also a very committed defender and brings in a lot of energy at that end. Recently promoted to the Knicks' starting lineup, Rose has been terrific in that role too.

Having already proven that he can contribute in multiple ways, Derrick Rose could be the player the Mavericks are looking for. He can score a minimum of 15 points per game consistently and is also a decent playmaker and floor general, which could help Luka Doncic play more freely.

The Mavericks defense has been questionable, but that would improve with the addition of Rose, who could become the veteran leader the team desperately needs in crunch situations.

#2 LA Lakers

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been linked with Derrick Rose multiple times in the past and are rumored to be interested in signing him as a free agent this summer, as per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network. Here's what Massey reported in this regard:

"One NBA executive spoke to NBA Analysis Network about Rose’s upcoming free agency and mentioned that the Lakers are expected to strongly pursue signing him once again."

The Lakers' current starting point guard, Dennis Schroder, is set to enter free agency this summer, which is why the reigning champions are on the hunt for a quality point guard.

Rose fits the bill because of his intensity at the defensive end, which would suit the Purple and Gold's playing style. He would be a great addition alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis and could help the team make another championship run.

Additionally, Derrick Rose is more likely to secure a starting role with the Lakers than with the other teams mentioned in this list. From the Lakers' perspective, Rose appears to be a much cheaper option compared to what Dennis Schroder has been demanding and other top point guards would potentially ask for in the free agency.

#3 New York Knicks

Derrick Rose played under Tom Thibodeau during his stint with the Chicago Bulls.

The New York Knicks made one of their best mid-season acquisitions by signing Derrick Rose this campaign. He helped the Knicks secure home-court advantage for the playoffs and has provided the young team with some much-needed veteran experience.

As has already been mentioned earlier, Derrick Rose's stellar showing for the Knicks in the postseason is a great testament to the fact that he can be of immense value to a top team in the league.

As per Ian Begley of SNY TV, teams in the hunt for a point guard in free agency believe Rose's performances this season could change the New York Knicks' free agency plans in the summer. Here's what he said in this regard during a broadcast:

"It's interesting to note that teams monitoring the free agency market, particularly for the point guard position, expect that Rose's play is going to factor in on how the Knicks approach free agency at point guard position.... Before Rose, other teams expected the Knicks to spend money on big-name, ball-dominant point guards."

The Knicks have been in the hunt for a point guard since the start of the season and were linked with the likes of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline. With Derrick Rose proving invaluable for them this campaign, they could be inclined to continue their partnership with him and offer him a better deal than other teams vying for his signature.

Some teams monitoring the point guard market in free agency believe Derrick Rose’s strong play will factor in to how NYK’s approaches the position this offseason; Nerlens Noel was impacted by ankle injury in Game 2 on Wednesday night: pic.twitter.com/KNXC7P6t0t — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 28, 2021

Moreover, Derrick Rose seems to have settled well with the team and is a reliable player for Knicks' head coach Tom Thibodeau. That could mean the player could re-sign with the team for next season.