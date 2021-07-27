Top 3 landing spots for free-agent Bryn Forbes in the 2021 NBA offseason

Shortly after winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, 3-point specialist Bryn Forbes has declined his player option and will become a free agent.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 28-year-old would be entering the market and it is likely that he could earn more money and long-term security in a new contract after a career-high scoring campaign.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes is declining his player option and becoming a free agent: https://t.co/a6jk4lvylJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2021

Bryn Forbes was one of the best sixth men in the league this year and hit 45% of threes which ranked 3rd among players that took over 200 attempts from beyond the arc.

Although his importance waned in the postseason, he was still a reliable option from the bench and can expect considerable interest in the offseason given his value for money.

In this article, we will outline three teams that could target the shooting guard.

Where might Bryn Forbes end up in free agency?

While the Milwaukee Bucks may try to re-sign Bryn Forbes, it will likely come down to what they can offer him compared with other suitors. Now that he has won a championship ring, Forbes may go in search of more minutes or to secure more money.

Forbes proved himself as a reliable option in the postseason, playing big minutes when Donte DiVincezo was injured for the Bucks. He has tallied double-digit points for the past three years and has shot the three-ball at over 42% in two of those campaigns.

In an NBA where scoring from beyond the arc has become so important, it can be expected that he will receive considerable interest.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks need further depth on their bench in the season ahead

Few teams hoping to compete in the playoffs next year need additional support from their bench, and even fewer have an abundance of cap space to spend other than the Dallas Mavericks.

No regular bench player for the Mavs averaged more than eight points in the postseason. Indeed, their three most-regular options, Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson and Maxi Kleber, combined for just over 14 points per game.

Brunson, their backup point guard, was realistically asked to do too much when star Luka Doncic sat and could definitely benefit from support in the backcourt. With the franchise intent on keeping its own free agent, Tim Hardaway Jr., this summer, Bryn Forbes would likely continue his duties from the bench - not a bad pairing to have at shooting guard.

There are few players in the NBA who offered better value for money than Bryn Forbes this year, and the Mavs could give him an offer that would be beneficial to both parties but wouldn't hinder any further trades that they want to make.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra