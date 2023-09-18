Top 3 landing spots for James Harden as Clippers reportedly end trade talks for 'The Beard'

Reportedly, James Harden wanted the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him to the LA Clippers. But, the disgruntled star is not getting his wish. Harden is not likely to end up in LA.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Clippers have ended trade talks with the 76ers for the point guard. It is yet another roadblock for Harden after he demanded a trade earlier this summer.

Harden was unhappy with how the Sixers handled his potential deal. He was reportedly disappointed that they did not offer him a new contract immediately and instead opted into his player option and demanded a trade. He then requested for a deal with the LA Clippers. But the teams could not reach an agreement that Sixers GM Daryl Morey found acceptable for the former All-Star.

The player option is worth $35.6 million, which would make it difficult to trade Harden. A team would have to be able to afford the big deal or trade an equal amount of salary back to Philly in the agreement.

So, where could Harden land? Let’s look at which teams could potentially end up with James Harden.

Three potential teams for James Harden next season

James Harden and Damian Lillard have been stuck in purgatory. Reports are Lillard’s landing with the Heat has rekindled. Harden may not get dealt until that move is made. However, Harden’s situation could still be resolved before the season starts. Let’s look at three potential landing spots for the point guard next season.

#3. Philadelphia 76ers

Harden could end up returning to the Sixers. Even though he said he would never play for a team with Morey in charge, he may not have another choice. The GM insists that he will not deal Harden for less than what Philly deserves in return.

The Sixers already have him on the books since he opted in. Morey has said they would be happy to have him back alongside MVP Joel Embiid. Harden could run it around and try to improve his stock next offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

#2. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls could make a move for the All-Star guard. In recent years, they seemed poised to make a splashy trade or free agent signing, only to keep their core together since acquiring DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls need a replacement for Lonzo Ball at point guard. They could offer a straight-up swap for DeRozan or Zach LaVine. They could also package a role player with DeRozan to match salaries. LaVine has been in trade rumors for years. He could be talented enough to fill Morey’s trade desires for Harden while the Bulls would revamp their lineup with another former All-Star.

#1. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans could use a point guard to allow CJ McCollum to move back off the ball more as a two-guard. James Harden could also fit alongside Zion Williamson stylistically as a distributor, and both players could take the ball up the floor.

New Orleans could offer Brandon Ingram in the deal and would likely get a pick or two back from the Sixers. It would be an upgrade for Philadelphia, and the Pelicans would add a better ball distributor to their offense. Ingram reportedly was unhappy with his usage in New Orleans last season.