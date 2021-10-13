Top 3 NBA players who got vaccinated for COVID after initial skepticism

As the various sporting leagues of the world aim to restart the new season in the best possible conditions, vaccination has become one of the biggest matters of debate especially with respect to the NBA. Kyrie Irving is currently rumored to be on the cusp of being made unavailable for all Brooklyn Nets home matches due to a clear refusal to take the vaccine.

Regardless, quite a few NBA stars have also been out on promotional campaigns for COVID vaccinations, including the likes of Tyler Herro, Jusuf Nurkic, Klay Thompson, and a range of other stars. Damian Lillard also recently spoke out in favor of the vaccination with official sources claiming that 90% of the NBA players have now been vaccinated. In this article, we look at the 3 NBA players who got vaccinated after expressing skepticism for the same.

Bradley Beal is one of the few NBA stars who have refused to get vaccinated until now.

Three NBA players who got vaccinated for COVID after expressing scepticism initially

The NBA has not yet mandated vaccinations for players, with individual franchises instead taking their own stances on the saga. The Washington Wizards have come under criticism after Bradley Beal claimed he had no intention of getting vaccinated during the Wizards’ Media Day. Regardless, the following three stars ended up getting vaccinated after initially being skeptical.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis might not have been overtly against vaccinations, but revealed that he had some reservations initially. However, the 2021 NBA champion and Milwaukee Bucks star revealed that he took the decision to get vaccinated to ensure the safety of his children and other family members:

"I did what was best for me and my family to stay protected. For me, I put everything down and I feel it was the best decision for me to be safe with my kids."

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo: I did what was best for me and my family to stay protected.Yes, I am vaccinated. Giannis Antetokounmpo: I did what was best for me and my family to stay protected.Yes, I am vaccinated.

Hence, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the stars who hinted at being skeptical initially, although common sense prevailed and he took the decision to safeguard his family and young children, who are bound to be put under risk if exposed to unvaccinated people. The other two stars on this list expressed a more direct skepticism against COVID vaccinations publicly.

#2 Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors’ ace has been the staunchest of critics against COVID vaccination in the NBA. Wiggins reportedly had concerns with respect to the vaccines’ effect on his health, and claimed to reporters on the Warriors’ media day that his decision to not get vaccinated was “none of their business.”

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has gotten vaccinated. Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has gotten vaccinated.

However, Steve Kerr later said that the entire Warriors squad had been vaccinated, as Wiggins himself revealed that he was effectively forced into taking the jab:

The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA. It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I'm still healthy.

Regardless, Andrew Wiggins is another player who got vaccinated despite not wanting to.

#1 LeBron James

Finally, it is the alleged GOAT LeBron James who revealed that he also had reservations with respect to the COVID vaccination initially. James said he was initially unsure about the health effects of the vaccination after multiple false reports had claimed that the vaccination might lead to long-term health effects.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen He declines repeated pushes to criticize other players who have not been vaccinated but continues to reiterate that it was the best thing for his family and friends. He declines repeated pushes to criticize other players who have not been vaccinated but continues to reiterate that it was the best thing for his family and friends.

More importantly, LeBron showed the willingness to get his information from accurate sources, and claimed that he was convinced about taking the vaccination after he did the necessary research:. LeBron also said he wants to get his LA Lakers squad vaccinated entirely before the season tips off.

“I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research, I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but my family and for my friends. That's why I decided to do it. You guys know me, anything I talk about, I don't talk about other people and what they should do. I speak for me and my family.”

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron says that getting the team 100% vaccinated by opening night was never a team discussion, but says that everyone wants to "give yourself the best chance you can to be available for your teammates." LeBron says that getting the team 100% vaccinated by opening night was never a team discussion, but says that everyone wants to "give yourself the best chance you can to be available for your teammates."

Regardless, with most NBA teams now finally showing initiative to get their players vaccinated before the NBA season kickstarts, the likes of Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal have also been called on to take the jab and better protect themselves and those around them.

