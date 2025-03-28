In a shocking decision, the Memphis Grizzlies, who hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference, fired Taylor Jenkins on Friday with just nine games remaining in the regular season. Jenkins has been with the Grizzlies since 2019, helping them to three playoff appearances, and has steered the team to a 44-29 record this campaign.

With his resume, Jenkins is expected to have many suitors in the coaching free agency. He has accumulated solid playoff experience and has dealt with numerous team dramas, making his case for another coaching job strong.

Considering Jenkins’ pedigree and the NBA landscape, here are three teams that should target him for the 2025-2026 season.

Top 3 NBA teams that should target Taylor Jenkins as a coach in 2025-26

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been battling for a play-in spot this season, 11th in the Western Conference with a 35-38 record and half a game behind the 10th spot.

Despite having Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns have struggled to live up to expectations this season under Mike Budenholzer, who has been on the hot seat for the team’s struggles this year.

Jenkins would be a good candidate if Phoenix decides to part ways with Budenholzer, who won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020.

Jenkins could provide stability as a coach as the Suns navigate the future with franchise cornerstone Booker.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs may be out of the playoff hunt, but their future remains bright with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox.

Known for how he turned the Memphis Grizzlies’ fortunes since 2019, Jenkins could be the next coach of the storied franchise as Gregg Popovich recovers from a mild stroke in November. The five-time NBA champion has been out since the health scare, with deputy coach Mitch Johnson taking over.

San Antonio is 13th in the West and is expected to be in the mix in the 2025 NBA draft lottery.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, following a rough start to the season. Another playoff disappointment could mean the end of Doc Rivers’ stint with the team.

Jenkins could be his potential replacement as he has proven himself as a coach of a perennial playoff contender with the Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Just like in Memphis, Jenkins could enjoy solid defensive personnel with Milwaukee, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

With a good mix of veterans and young studs, the Bucks could be the team that would help Jenkins reach the mountaintop in the NBA.

