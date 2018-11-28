3 best point guard performances this season

The NBA 2018-19 season is well underway. Some of the teams have given surprisingly pleasant performances while some have failed to impress.

The Western Conference seems too loaded and too deep with as many as 14 teams having potential chances of making the playoffs. The Eastern Conference is top heavy and all of Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have a chance of emerging out as Eastern Conference champions.

This is a league now loaded with point guards. There are so many All-Star point guards currently leading their teams in their quest. Most of the teams have their point guards as the alpha of the team.

There have already been some amazing performances in this short span of NBA action. Most of these performances have been from the Point Guard position. Let's have a look at the top 3 performances from the Point Guard position this season:

#3 Derrick Rose bringing back memories of old:

Derrick Rose has been in sensational form this season

Derrick Rose went off for 50 points, his career high, in a highly intriguing encounter with the Utah Jazz which the Minnesota Timberwolves won 128-125. Derrick Rose shot 19-31 from the field and also hit 4 out of 7 shots from the deep.

Rose is averaging 19.1 PPG for the season on 49.1% shooting from the field and a career high 46.4% shooting from the deep. His improvement from the 3PT line is especially noteworthy considering he was never a good shooter from the deep.

Rose torched the Jazz throughout in this match and made full use of being in the starting line up because of Teague's injury. This has been a redemption season for Rose who has suffered a series of setbacks over the course of his career.

