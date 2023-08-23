Top 3 players for Australia | FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is fast approaching, with the tournament set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 25.

Among the favorites in this year’s tournament is Australia, which has the fourth-best odds to take home the gold. Australia’s World Cup team features 10 NBA players.

Unfortunately, starting center Jock Landale is expected to miss the tournament due to an ankle sprain suffered in Australia’s exhibition game against South Sudan. However, the Aussies still have a very formidable roster with a nice mix of veterans and rising stars.

On that note, here's a look at the top three NBA players representing Australia at this year’s World Cup:

#3 Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle has garnered a reputation as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA over his first four seasons.

Thybulle’s defense should be crucial for Australia against top competition, particularly the United States, whose roster features multiple star NBA wings.

However, Thybulle’s overall impact will likely hinge on whether he can remain a formidable threat to knock down shots on offense.

#2 Patty Mills

Atlanta Hawks veteran point guard Patty Mills brings a ton of international experience to the table for the Boomers.

Mills has been a part of Australia’s bronze medal-winning team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The veteran’s 3-point shooting and leadership should be crucial for Australia in their pursuit of a World Cup medal.

Mills will also look for redemption after Australia finished fourth at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

#1 Josh Giddey

OKC Thunder rising star guard Josh Giddey

OKC Thunder rising star guard Josh Giddey should unquestionably be the Boomers’ best player at this year’s World Cup.

The versatile 20-year-old is expected to lead Australia in both scoring and assists. The tournament should provide Giddey a great opportunity to prove himself on the world stage and potentially make the leap to stardom.

Speaking of the upcoming World Cup, Giddey said that getting the chance to represent his country is a dream come true. He added that he believes Australia’s roster can match up well with every other country’s:

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Boomers and representing Australia, so to get this opportunity is really special, and I’m looking forward to competing at the World Cup,” Giddey said.

“There’s a lot of talent in this squad, and, I think, we’ve got a good chance of matching it with every team — I’m excited for the challenge and to see what we can produce as a group on the world stage.”

