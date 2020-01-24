Top 3 players being currently linked with Dallas Mavericks | NBA Trade Deadline 2020

Robert Covington is among the players being linked with a move to the Mavericks

The trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Dallas Mavericks could be among the most active teams over the next two weeks. Fueled by the brilliance of Luka Doncic, the Mavs currently sit 5th in the Western Conference standings with a 27-16 record - and an ambitious front office is believed to be eager to make further additions heading into the second half of the campaign. With cap space available, the Mavs have been linked to a number of notable names, and here we will take a look at the top three players currently being linked with a move to Dallas.

#1 Danilo Gallinari - Oklahoma City Thunder

Danilo Gallinari is among the NBA's best three-point shooters

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been among the biggest surprises of the season so far. A 26-19 record puts the Thunder six wins ahead of the 9th placed San Antonio Spurs, although the team is still expected to be among the sellers ahead of the trade deadline as they look to continue with a rebuild that was started following Russell Westbrook's exit last summer.

With less than six months remaining on his contract, Danilo Gallinari is among those that could exit Oklahoma City, and The Ringer is reporting that the Mavs are one of the teams interested in signing the Italian:

Danilo Gallinari stands out as an option. Multiple playoff teams have expressed interest in the Thunder forward, including the Mavericks and Sixers, according to league sources. Gallinari is a potent scorer everywhere on the court, in any play type—whether he’s posting up, isolating, or in the pick-and-roll as a screener or ball handler.

Gallinari joined the Thunder as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Paul George to the LA Clippers last summer. The 31-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Thunder, averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest.

