Top 3 players being currently linked with Los Angeles Lakers | NBA Trade Deadline 2020

26 Jan 2020, 06:02 IST

Derrick Rose is among the names being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2019-20 season among the favorites to advance from the Western Conference and Frank Vogel's team has been excellent through the first half of the season. The Lakers' record of 36-9 puts them top of the West standings, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis have quickly combined to establish the NBA's most dominant superstar pairing.

Meanwhile, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, and Avery Bradley have also made solid contributions, and the Lakers will be a force in the postseason. However, competition from the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets remains fierce - and it has been widely reported that the Lakers will look to upgrade the roster ahead of the trade deadline. So, with incomings likely, here are the top three players currently being linked with a move to Los Angeles.

#1 Bogdan Bogdanovic - Sacramento Kings

Bogdan Bogdanovic has just six months remaining on his contract with the Kings

The Sacramento Kings tied down a number of key players to contract extensions earlier this season, although Bogdan Bogdanovic has yet to agree to a new deal and is widely expected to enter restricted free agency this summer. Nevertheless, while the Kings are not actively looking to trade Bogdanovic, Sam Amick of The Athletic is reporting that the Lakers have made calls regarding the 27-year-old's availability:

The Kings have no interest in a deal centered on a Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap. That being said, it was revelatory that – per sources – the Lakers were the ones who came calling about Bogdanovic recently.

Bogdanovic was selected 27th overall back in the 2014 draft, although the Serbian spent a further three years in the EuroLeague before making his NBA debut in 2017. The shooting guard has been an excellent contributor from the Kings' bench this season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest.

