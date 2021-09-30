Top 3 players for Dallas Mavericks who can play at center for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks are going to be one of the more fascinating teams to keep an eye on for the 2021-22 NBA season. The team is always going to generate some buzz thanks to the ability of franchise superstar Luka Doncic. With the hiring of new head coach Jason Kidd, the Mavericks will be a team to watch closely. One of the names that has been getting a lot of attention throughout the offseason is big man Kristaps Porzingis. It's no secret how talented the 26-year-old big man can be when he's firing on all cylinders.

The problem for Kristaps Porzingis has been his ability to stay on the floor. In his last two years with the Mavericks, Porzingis has played a total of 100 games out of a possible 147. With the Mavericks lacking cap space, new head coach Jason Kidd made it an emphasis this offseason to try to find a way to bring out the best in the "Unicorn." As ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported, it sounds like Kidd will be starting Porzingis at the 4 next year.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Jason Kidd says the plan is for Dwight Powell to start at center for Mavs with Kristaps Porzingis at power forward. Jason Kidd says the plan is for Dwight Powell to start at center for Mavs with Kristaps Porzingis at power forward.

Because of Porzingis' size, he's been a popular player to be positioned as a starting center, especially for the Mavericks. Not since his days with the New York Knicks has he spent a considerable amount of time playing as a starting power forward. It was some of his best years in the league, so Kidd and company could be thinking that it will allow him to become a more efficient scorer.

What Options do the Dallas Mavericks have at Center?

There are a number of underrated options the Dallas Mavericks could look at when it comes to having someone control the paint. With the announcement that Kristaps Porzingis is starting at power forward, it's going to be notable to take a look at some of the options the Dallas Mavericks will have when it comes to other centers on the roster. Let's break down three candidates to spend some time at the five in the starting line up.

#3 Willie Cauley-Stein

After spending last year in Dallas, the Mavericks announced they would pick up Willie Cauley-Stein's option for the 2021-22 season. Cauley-Stein showed the ability to be some nice depth for the Mavericks last year and went on to start a total of 16 games for the team. He's most likely going to be slotted lower on the depth chart with the likes of Bojan Marjanovic, but the two could be players that both spend some time in the starting line up depending on the opponent.

