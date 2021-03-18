Top 3 players linked with LA Lakers | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The LA Lakers are one of the prime candidates to make a move before the 2021 Trade Deadline. The reigning NBA champions are looking to add more depth to their frontline — an area where the Purple and Gold have been found wanting in the absence of Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers have been able to keep the third seed in the West, but they could face a whole new set of challenges in the postseason.

In the 2020 playoffs, the LA Lakers could rely on JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard's defensive prowess; however, their off-season roster moves have left them severely depleted in that department. On that note, let's have a look at three players who could bolster the LA Lakers ranks ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021.

Three players whom the LA Lakers could acquire ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021

Despite their roster requiring urgent replenishment, the LA Lakers don't seem to have the flexibility to make a big move at this time, particularly when they are grappling with multiple player injuries. The LA Lakers’ front office can ill afford to shop around with trade assets that are not anywhere close to their best, and not to mention the franchise's lack of desirable draft picks as well.

However, the LA Lakers need to adapt to the changing landscape in the East. LeBron James and crew are still favorites to clinch the West this campaign. But they could meet their toughest challenge in recent history if they have to lock horns against the surging Brooklyn Nets in a blockbustre Finals showdown.

The Nets have raised the stakes with the recent signing of former All-Star Blake Griffin to their roster. Now, the figurative ball is in the LA Lakers' court as the reigning champions look to strengthen their lineup for a successful title defense in the postseason.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at three such players who could do just that for the LA Lakers.

#1 Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Andre Drummond

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is set to tip-off buyout season, where players who could not be moved in a trade can now become free agents after coming to terms with their current teams. The biggest name on the block right now is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond, who will become a free agent if Cleveland fails to attain a suitable trade partner.

Multiple teams are contending for Andre Drummond's services this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are two of the top landing spots for the Cavaliers' big man: He said in this regard:

The Lakers and Nets are believed to be Drummond’s top suitors, should he receive a contract buyout after the trade deadline, but the Cavaliers are steadfast about finding a trade for the center. The Knicks have also explored the possibility of adding Drummond and potentially offering him a multi-year deal as a free agent via buyout, sources said. The Cavaliers have so far sought an asset back in any Drummond deal — such as a second-round pick, sources said — but rival teams are skeptical about Cleveland’s ability to find one in a trade. Drummond is on an expiring contract worth $28.7 million."

Drummond has been one of the premier rebounders in the game, bagging four rebounding titles to his name over the years. The 27-year-old has the talent to take a top contender over the hump and could prove to be a winning bet.

#2 Hassan Whiteside (Sacramento Kings)

Anthony Davis (left) and Hassan Whiteside (right)

Hassan Whiteside is another frontline player on the LA Lakers' radar ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021.

With the LA Lakers having a specific need at the center position, Whiteside could be the perfect fit for that role. He could bolster the ranks of the defending champions with his defensive attributes while rolling to the rim for lobs at the other end of the floor.

Another aspect going in favor of the LA Lakers is Hassan's one-year veteran’s minimum deal with the Kings, which makes him a viable option in the post-trade deadline buyout market.

Whiteside was actively pursued by the LA Lakers in the 2016 free agency, but things did not materialize. Fast forward to the 2020-21 season, and the two parties could still strike a deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

"The Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring the developments of the Sacramento Kings’ seldom-used rim protector, league sources told Yahoo Sports. If the defending champs strike out on landing Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, then Whiteside would be a nice contingency plan," said Haynes.

Nevertheless, Whiteside would come with some baggage of not committing to a lesser role in a team.

Dwight Howard, too, faced similar issues in the previous campaign but was able to prove his critics wrong after a championship season with the LA Lakers. Now, the same speculation arises for Whiteside. It remains to be seen if he could be open to taking such a role in a championship-contending team in the postseason like the LA Lakers.

#3 PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets)

PJ Tucker (#17)

PJ Tucker and the Houston Rockets have agreed to move on, with the veteran receiving much interest from the LA Lakers for his '3 and D' playmaking abilities.

According to Wojnarowski, the LA Lakers are just one of several possible suitors vying for Tucker's services ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021:

"The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among teams who’ve discussed possible deals with the Rockets in recent weeks", sources said. So far, the Rockets’ preference for a young, productive rotation player in trade talks has been a sticking point with teams, which haven’t been willing to part with that kind of an asset for a 35-year-old on an expiring contract", sources continued.

Tucker could be the answer to all the issues faced by the LA Lakers at the moment. With him playing at the power forward position next to a healthy Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers would become a better defensive team while still retaining their firepower at the offensive end of the hardwood. His addition to the LA Lakers' ranks could make the team tough to beat in the postseason.

Tucker, who is in his twilight years in the league, could be amenable to signing up with a legitimate title contender. The Lakers happen to be arguably the best chance he could have to reach the NBA Finals before he hangs up his boots.