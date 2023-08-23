Top 3 Players for Spain | FIBA World Cup 2023

For more than a decade, Spain ruled the European basketball scene.

Pau and Marc Gasol helped the Spanish national team build a reputation as the second-best in the world, only behind Team USA. However, with their golden generation now retired, Spain's chances of making a deep run in the upcoming FIBA World Cup are slim.

A lack of elite talent and go-to scorers means that they will need to rely on team unity and consistent execution if they're to make a push for the knockout stages.

Nevertheless, Spain have some talent within their ranks, even if those players aren't at the level we've become used to from the European heavyweight.

Who are the top 3 players for Spain?

While there is no NBA All-Star or MVP candidate on their roster, Spain do have some reliable talent to call upon.

#1 Juancho Hernangomez

Juancho Hernangomez in action for the Toronto Raptors

Juancho Hernangomez is a versatile big man. Boasting a 3-point shot, rim-running capabilities, and solid rebounding skills, Hernangomez could be a big hit throughout the FIBA World Cup.

He spent last season with the Toronto Raptors, where he played 42 games. While the versatile big man struggled for consistent playing time in the NBA, his skillset still makes him one of the better bigs in the World Cup. After all, if you're on an NBA roster, you're among the best 450 players in the world.

He may not be the superstar talent fans of the Spanish national team are used to. However, Juancho Hernangomez has all the skills to be a genuine weapon for Spain throughout their World Cup campaign.

#2 Rudy Fernandez

Rudy Fernandez in action for Spain

The only reason Rudy Fernandez isn't number one on this list is because of his age. At 38 years old, Fernandez is in the final stages of his career. However, not many European talents have been as dominant as him.

In his time as a professional, Fernandez has won three EuroLeague championships, the EuroCup, and the FIBA Intercontinental Cup. He is also a six-time Liga ACB champion.

Put simply, Rudy Fernandez has won everything there is to win in Europe.

This will likely be Rudy Fernandez's last big FIBA tournament. The former NBA shooting guard will be among the best veterans on offer and will provide Spain with elite veteran leadership and act as a reliable scoring outlet.

#3 Santi Aldama

Santi Aldama (left) hustles against LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis

At just 22 years old, Santi Aldama has plenty of room to grow his game.

However, after two years in the NBA, it's clear that Aldama is going to be around for a while. The Memphis Grizzlies big man already has over 100 NBA games under his belt and displayed a vast improvement when shooting from deep this past season.

For the Spanish national team, Santi Aldama will provide versatility and floor spacing. He is a reliable presence on the glass and can provide some playmaking from the high post as a hand-off option in 'Get' actions.

Spain will look to utilize Aldama's 3-point skill at the FIBA World Cup. They could do this via pick-and-pop actions or by running a five-out offense designed to drag their opponent's big man out of the paint to provide driving lanes.

If Aldama can replicate his NBA form at the World Cup, he will be one of the better young players on offer. He will also see his stock rise if he can produce consistent, impactful performances for his national team.

