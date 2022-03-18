Top 3 players who'll need to step up in the absence of Stephen Curry for Golden State Warriors in the final stretch of the regular season

On a miserable night for Stephen Curry and company, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics 110-88 after Curry went out with a knee injury.

As reported by Shams Charania, Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot that will sideline him indefinitely.

The Warriors' miserable luck in the new year continued with this latest blow.

First, as Klay Thompson made a celebrated return after missing two seasons with injuries, Draymond Green injured his back during warmups Jan. 9. Now, after Green returned to the lineup against the Washington Wizards on Monday after missing two months, Curry is out.

Here's a look at who the Warriors need to step up in the absence of The Chef:

Klay Thompson

One-half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, returned to the NBA after missing two seasons on Jan. 9. Klay has averaged 17.8 points per game since then but has been in a shooting slump.

Thompson is shooting 35.5% from the 3-point line, the lowest he's averaged in his career, and 41.2% from the field, also a career low. If Klay can perform even at 75% of his original self, owing to his knee and Achilles tendon injury, the Warriors might be able to make a deep playoff run.

Andrew Wiggins

Before the All-Star break, Andrew Wiggins was performing at a level that earned him his first All-Star selection. But since the All-Star break, Wiggins has been averaging 14.1 points per game, shooting 31.9% from the 3-point line and 40% from the field.

These are not All-Star numbers. Wiggins' selection was under scrutiny even with his performance. So, with Curry out, this is a wonderful opportunity for him to step up on defense and scoring and show the league why he deserved his All-Star turn.

Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole is having his best season in the NBA, averaging 17.8 ppg. Poole has recently been on a great run. In the last eight games, he has averaged 24.8 ppg, shooting 53% from 3-point range. He also leads the league in free-throw shooting percentage (91.5%.

Poole has come off the bench for most of the season, but we have seen what he's capable of. His performance (31 points on 9-of-24 shooting) against the San Antonio Spurs provided one of the best wins (124-120) the Warriors have had this season.

Poole will be key as the point guard with Thompson as the shooting guard. If Poole continues to shoot at the level of his last eight games, Curry's absence would leave less of a mark.

