Top 3 point guard options available for the Los Angeles Lakers

Jan 07, 2020

Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers

All is going hunky-dory for the Los Angeles Lakers right now as they improved to 29-7 for the season after beating the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Although the Lakers will be satisfied with the type of season they are having, they will not be ignorant of the fact that they have stiff competition for the title this season. Starting with the Milwaukee Bucks, the leaders of the East, to the out-of-box Miami Heat, all teams have been doing pretty fine this season.

With such intense competition in mind, the Lakers don't want to take any chance of leaving a gap in their roster. The Lakers' management knows that they have the best chance of winning the title this year, and hence are dealing with the trade deadline assiduously to fill the holes in the roster.

One such gaping hole which the Lakers have communicated recently is for a backup point guard. They need somebody who can assist Lebron James in terms of scoring and playmaking. Currently, they have Rajon Rondo doing the same role, but the Lakers won't mind an upgrade over the veteran point guard.

With that in mind, we are listing out three best point guard options for the Los Angeles Lakers to go after before the trade deadline.

#3 DJ Augustin

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

It was reported by Sean Deveney of heavy two days ago that the Lakers have also shown interest in Orlando Magic's guard DJ Augustin.

The Lakers want to keep all their options open, and the veteran might be well on the list of the guards they have shortlisted. DJ, who is in the last year of his contract, is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 dishes per game for the Orlando Magic this season. He is shooting at a rate of 33.9% from the three-point line, which is an essential consideration for the Los Angeles lakers.

The Lakers need an upgrade of Rajon Rondo, and DJ's shooting and playmaking abilities make him one of the best options available.

