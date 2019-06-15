Top 3 Power Forwards from NBA Draft 2019

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST 46 // 15 Jun 2019, 13:45 IST

The upcoming draft is projected to be one of the most talented classes of recent times.

With the Power Forward position in the NBA demanding versatility at its core, it becomes mandatory for youngsters playing at this spot to possess a unique skill-set in order to thrive in the league straight off the bat. It can be be argued that the oncoming draft class sports no shortage of quality talent.

Also, it is fairly evident that the power forwards that it houses carry the physical profile for a combo forward along with being tough and versatile defenders. All of the following power forwards from the 2019 draft class are projected to be Top 10 picks overall.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Top 3 Power Forwards from the NBA Draft 2019.

#3 Sekou Doumbouya

Doumbouya is by far the highest rated prospect to fall in the Woxards' hands.

The Wizards will draft ninth overall in the draft scheduled to take place on June 20 and there's a high change that they might land what experts are referring to as the draft's most intriguing project. Standing at 6-foot-9 with an 8-11 reach, the French native is a smooth and agile athlete coupled with apt size and strength. His rebounding prowess and a superhuman ability to fly along the lanes during transition offense make up for the lack of a reliable jumper.

According to Julian Andrews of NBA.com,

He has elite athletic potential to play above the rim on both ends of the floor and could turn into an impactful multi-position match-up nightmare. The issue is that Doumbouya is extremely raw. He essentially needs a team to teach him how to play the game at a high level.

However, his physical tools make him able enough to hold his ground during isolated defensive sets which are complemented on the other end by his straight-line speed in the open floor.

Widely being addressed as the boom-or-bust prospect, Doumbouya is impactful at multiple positions but doesn't really look conditioned enough to play regular NBA minutes. The 18-year-old might take a while to reach his ceiling but for a team like the Wizards, he seems like the right fit.

