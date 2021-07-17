Top 3 records achieved by Khris Middleton in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

Khris Middleton has emerged as a solid co-star alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks swingman has been one of the most clutch players for the team. His overall game has been stellar, which has been massive in helping Milwaukee make a Finals run this postseason.

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Khris Middleton put on a show for the Milwaukee Bucks, helping them tie the series 2-2 against the Phoenix Suns. His teammates will be hoping he can replicate his heroics from that match when the two teams meet on Saturday night for Game 5 in Phoenix.

The Bucks thrive when Khris Middleton scores 30+ this postseason 😲 pic.twitter.com/vuVxTVuOdB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 15, 2021

Middleton's stellar postseason has seen him achieve multiple incredible NBA Playoffs records. A few of them stood out, which we will be listing in this article below. So without any further ado, let's take a look at the top three records Khris Middleton has achieved in the 2021 NBA playoffs thus far.

Khris Middleton (#22) of the Milwaukee Bucks in action

#3 Khris Middleton tied the record for the most game-tying or go-ahead shots in the fourth quarter/ OT in a single NBA Playoffs campaign (last 25 years)

Khris Middleton has made it a habit to take over games late, making shots at will to help the Milwaukee Bucks win in crunch situations. That started in Game 1 of the first round of the 2021 playoffs when Middleton hit the game-winning jumper in OT against the Miami Heat.

Khris Middleton has made 15 game-tying or go-ahead shots in the 4th-quarter/OT this postseason.



That's tied with LeBron James (2007) for the most in a single playoffs in the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/P5vJL03oxg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 15, 2021

So far, Khris Middleton has managed a record-tying 15 go-ahead or game-tying shots in the fourth quarter or overtime of a game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. LeBron James achieved this feat back in 2007 when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two are the only other players to achieve this feat in the last 25 postseasons.

Middleton emulated James' record in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Middleton outscored the Suns 10-4 by himself with 2 minutes 15 seconds left in the game.

His ability to be a highly efficient scorer from all three levels makes it difficult for his opponents to limit him. That makes him a reliable option for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav