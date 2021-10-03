Top 3 scoring performances by LeBron James against Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James consistently enters the conversation as the greatest player of all time. Having won four NBA titles and an NBA Finals MVP in each of them, LeBron's long list of accomplishments only continues to get longer as his career goes on.

Ahead of his 19th NBA season at the age of 36, ESPN's Top 100 NBA players still list LeBron James as the third best player in the league behind Kevin Durant (1) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2).

Over the course of his long career, LeBron James has played against all the teams in the NBA. He also became the first player to record a triple-double against every team in the NBA, with Russell Westbrook being the second. With years of domination playing teams repeatedly, LeBron James has amassed games where he has put on offensive displays of the highest caliber.

The LA Lakers look set to make their preseason debut against the Brooklyn Nets. While the two sides set to play on Christmas Day as well, here are the top three scoring performances by LeBron James against the Nets franchise.

#1 Rookie LeBron James drops 41 points against the New Jersey Nets: 27/03/2004

In his rookie season, LeBron James showed off his skills against the New Jersey Nets in this matchup. With LeBron carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, the Nets were at the peak of their powers.

Having come off the previous season playing in the NBA Finals, the New Jersey Nets roster featured future Hall of Famers such as Jason Kidd and Alonzo Mourning.

But LeBron James seemed unstoppable in this game. He recorded 41 points, six rebounds and thirteen assists with three steals. In this dominant offensive display at the age of 19, LeBron shot 51.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, albeit on two attempted threes.

The Cavaliers walked away with the win in this game. Although the Cavs would not make the playoffs in his rookie season, LeBron James showed signs of bringing in a winning culture in Cleveland.

