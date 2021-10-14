Top 4 NBA players who are still reportedly unvaccinated

The saga surrounding vaccinations has swept the NBA. Many players have reportedly still not gotten a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and it has caused a lot of tension in the league. The cities of San Francisco and New York City have strict COVID-19 laws that prohibit unvaccinated players from playing in indoor arenas. Hence, unvaccinated NBA players from the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors fall under this mandate.

Now the latest city to implement strict laws is Los Angeles, California so the LA Lakers and LA Clippers also join the list.

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 @StubOrder LA joins NY, San Fran with sweeping vax mandate: Beginning Nov. 29, Los Angeles will become the third U.S. city to employ sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will impact its local sports teams, joining New York and San Francisco. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… LA joins NY, San Fran with sweeping vax mandate: Beginning Nov. 29, Los Angeles will become the third U.S. city to employ sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will impact its local sports teams, joining New York and San Francisco. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… https://t.co/rT0Se86CrE

Which NBA players are not yet vaccinated?

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors was previously unvaccinated but eventually changed his mind and got a dose. He was on the verge of missing all home games in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season but is now free of those issues.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins: “I feel like my only option was to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA.”He went into much more detail tonight on why he was hesitant Andrew Wiggins: “I feel like my only option was to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA.”He went into much more detail tonight on why he was hesitant https://t.co/lQ1JbDdqJg

Moreover, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns didn't reveal his vaccination status but has now publicly announced that he got the dose.

In this article we take a look at four NBA players who are still unvaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards in the 2020-21 NBA season

Bradley Beal is reportedly against taking the COVID-19 vaccine dose because he believes it will not protect him against the virus. He asked reporters during Washington Wizards Media Day,

"I would like an explanation to people with vaccines, why are they still getting COVID?...If that’s something we’re supposed to highly be protected from, that’s funny that it only reduces your chances of going to the hospital. It doesn’t eliminate anyone from getting COVID."

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Here’s Bradley Beal on the covid vaccine. NBA players like Beal and Isaac, who both have had covid already, should have no vaccine mandates at all. Here’s Bradley Beal on the covid vaccine. NBA players like Beal and Isaac, who both have had covid already, should have no vaccine mandates at all. https://t.co/AeHP9HnXgJ

Washington D.C. doesn't have the same laws as New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles, so as of today, Bradley Beal can comfortably play in his home arena without a dose.

#2 Kyrie Irving - Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets watches their preseason game at Staples Center

Kyrie Irving is the biggest name surrounding the vaccination saga in the NBA. When asked about his vaccination status during the Brooklyn Nets media day, he asked reporters to "respect his privacy." The Nets play in New York City, which doesn't allow unvaccinated players to play at home games. The Nets had a chance to play 41 road games with Kyrie Irving but they announced that he cannot participate in any team practice or game until he gets at least one dose of the vaccine.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” https://t.co/ton8xdCEX9 Irving must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before he can be a full participant with the team. NY requires players to have at least one dose of the vaccine. twitter.com/malika_andrews… Irving must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before he can be a full participant with the team. NY requires players to have at least one dose of the vaccine. twitter.com/malika_andrews…

This situation has led to rumors that he might retire. Kyrie Irving's agent claimed he would announce his retirement from the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets traded him.

#3 Jonathan Isaac - Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic in his rookie NBA season

Jonathan Isaac has proudly stated that he is not vaccinated and is uncomfortable taking the dose right now. A Rolling Stone article by Matt Sullivan painted him in the wrong light, calling him an "anti-vaxxer". He defended his position and responded by saying,

"I am not anti-vax. I’m not anti-medicine. I’m not anti-science...I have nothing but the utmost respect for every healthcare worker and person in Orlando and all across the world that have worked tirelessly to keep us safe...I thank God, I’m grateful that I live in a society where vaccines are possible and we can protect ourselves and have the means to protect ourselves in the first place."

He added by stating his decision not to take the vaccine, saying,

"But with that being said, it is my belief that the vaccine status of every person should be their own choice and completely up to them without bullying, without being pressured or without being forced into doing so. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m uncomfortable with taking the vaccine at this time...What it is that you do with your body when it comes to putting medicine in there should be your choice, free of the ridicule and the opinion of others."

Isaac plays for the Orlando Magic and is currently rehabbing from a left knee injury.

#4 Michael Porter Jr. - Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets during the 2020 NBA playoffs

Michael Porter Jr. has announced he isn't comfortable taking the vaccine and revealed that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus twice. He said,

"For me, I had COVID twice, I saw how my body reacted, and although the chances are slim, with the vaccine, there’s a chance you could have a bad reaction to it...For me, I don’t feel comfortable."

Porter Jr. added that the NBA shouldn't force players to get the vaccine as it is their personal choice.

"My stance on the mandate is it definitely shouldn’t be a mandate...It should be everyone’s decision. I see it both ways. If you want to get it because you feel more protected and you feel safer, and it’s protecting people around you, get it. That’s good for you. But if you feel like, ‘Oh, for me, I don’t feel safe getting it, then don’t get it."

The Denver Post @denverpost Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. isn’t comfortable taking the vaccine for COVID-19 and is adamant there shouldn’t be a mandate for NBA players to take it. dpo.st/3kSbTbZ Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. isn’t comfortable taking the vaccine for COVID-19 and is adamant there shouldn’t be a mandate for NBA players to take it. dpo.st/3kSbTbZ

Michael Porter Jr. signed a $207 million max extension in the offseason with the Denver Nuggets.

