Top 5 2024 offseason targets that significantly upgrade LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have gone out of the playoffs over the past two years against the Denver Nuggets. They were blanked 4-0 in the 2023 Western Conference Finals before getting a gentleman’s sweep this year in the first round. In both series, the Lakers were no pushovers despite what looked like a seemingly decisive series.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, who made significant changes leading into this season’s campaign, is expected to tweak the roster again. How he goes about doing it will have to depend unquestionably on LeBron James’ status. The four-time MVP has a $51.4 million player option, a stipulation which he has until late this month to decide on.

If James stunningly leaves Hollywood, the Lakers will have no choice but to rebuild around Anthony Davis. Without anything in return for “King James,” who will leave as an unrestricted free agent, Pelinka’s team will find it tough to contend for the playoffs.

But, assuming LeBron James opts in or opts out and agrees to a new deal, the LA Lakers have two ways to upgrade the roster. They can focus on mid-sized acquisitions or go for the home run by trading players and draft capital for another star.

Players the LA Lakers can go after in the offseason to upgrade the roster

#5 - Gary Harris

Gary Harris struggled from deep in the playoffs but Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley kept him in the starting unit because of his defense. Harris, though, is a career 37.1% shooter from deep so if he regains his touch, it will be a bonus. The no-nonsense veteran will not be expensive and he will instantly upgrade the LA Lakers’ perimeter defense.

In a conference that has Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jamal Murray, James Harden, Paul George, Devin Booker and other perimeter stars, Harris will be handy.

#4 - Buddy Hield

The LA Lakers have reportedly been interested in Buddy Hield over the last few years. For one reason or another, rumored negotiations involving the shooter never got done. Perhaps it is about time to finally bring him over.

LeBron James surrounded by shooters is a proven formula that Rob Pelinka surely has in mind. Hield shot 38.6% in 3-pointers last season, including a sizzling 46.2% in the playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hield’s presence will give James and Anthony Davis a bit more wiggle room in the paint.

#3 - Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. is another player the LA Lakers could be interested in to shore up areas they badly need improvement. He is at least a solid defender who is a career 39.3% shooter from behind the arc. One more thing that Trent brings is durability, having played no less than 66 games over the last three years.

The combination of shooting, defense and availability will immediately address some of the Lakers’ needs.

#2 - Dejounte Murray

The plan to get Dejounte Murray will likely depend on D’Angelo Russell opting out of his $18.6 million player option next season. If the former All-Star is gone, the LA Lakers could after the Atlanta Hawks’ two-way star. Pelinka has been rumored to be interested in Murray since this year’s trade deadline.

Getting the former San Antonio Spurs guard, however, will not come cheap. Atlanta will likely ask for at least three first-round picks, which the Lakers have, and grease the wheels of the trade. Pelinka may pull the trigger if he can keep Austin Reaves on the roster.

Dejounte Murray is a significantly better defender and probably a better playmaker than D’Angelo Russell. A starting unit of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Dejounte Murray will be one of the best in the NBA.

#1 - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is the mother of all trades that the LA Lakers can think of this offseason. Trade talks regarding “Spida” will be moot if he decides to sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, if he snubs Cleveland’s interest, the Cavs could make him available for a trade rather than see him walk away for nothing. Mitchell has a $35.4 million player option after next season’s campaign.

To get Mitchell, Pelinka will have to let go of a handful of players which will likely include Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Lakers’ 2024, 2029 and 2031 first-round picks are likely getting shipped to Cleveland as well. But if the goal is to upgrade the roster to keep LeBron James’ championship window open, they will likely go for it.