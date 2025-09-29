The 2025-26 NBA season is less than a month away, with some teams already starting their training camp. Most of the teams will begin their season officially on Tuesday, while preseason games are scheduled to start on Oct. 2 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

3-point shooting remains a key part of the league, with many teams still looking for players who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. Some fans are not crazy about the amount of threes being taken, while others continue to be amazed by the sharpshooting prowess of players like Steph Curry.

With all that said and done, let's look at the five best shooters in the NBA heading into the new season.

Top 5 3-point shooters heading into 2025-26 NBA season

#1. Steph Curry | Guard | Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry | Guard | Golden State Warriors (Photo: IMAGN)

As long as Steph Curry is playing, he'll be the best shooter in the NBA, regardless of the number he makes and his shooting percentage. Players are chucking 3-point shots left and right because of him, whether some fans like it or not.

Curry shot 39.7% from beyond the arc last season and led the league in threes per game at 4.4. He's going to attract defenses no matter what, so his shooting remains a key factor in the success of the Golden State Warriors.

#2. Anthony Edwards | Guard | Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards | Guard | Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo: IMAGN)

A part of Anthony Edwards' evolution as a player is his improved 3-point shooting. Edwards finished the season with the most 3-pointers made with 320, above Steph Curry and Malik Beasley. He also shot it well at 39.5%, so he has the license to take them.

The only criticism of "Ant-Man" is that he could rely too much on his 3-point shot rather than attacking the basket for easier looks during clutch situations. He can be one of the best scorers in the NBA, regardless of where he takes his shots.

#3. Zach LaVine | Guard | Sacramento Kings

Zach LaVine | Guard | Sacramento Kings (Photo: IMAGN)

It has been quite an evolution for Zach LaVine, who began his career as a high flyer for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Injuries robbed LaVine of his explosiveness, but he worked on his game and developed a 3-point shot.

LaVine finished last season as the second-best shooter from beyond the arc in terms of percentage at 44.6%. He fell short against Seth Curry, but the difference is that he made 3.2 3-point shots per game compared to Curry's 1.2.

#4. Kevin Durant | Forward | Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant | Forward | Houston Rockets (Photo: IMAGN)

While Kevin Durant is mostly known for being a mid-range scorer, he's a very reliable and consistent 3-point shooter. Durant shot 43.0% from beyond the arc last season, while making 2.6 threes per game.

The two-time NBA champ will play for a new team, the Houston Rockets, this season. The absence of Fred VanVleet could require Durant to take more threes, which isn't a bad idea. The Rockets have enough spacing to give KD more shots from deep.

#5. Payton Pritchard | Guard | Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard | Guard | Boston Celtics (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite being the Boston Celtics' sixth man last season, Payton Pritchard still managed to make 3.2 threes per game. Pritchard has free rein to shoot from beyond the arc under coach Joe Mazzulla. It also helps that he was a 40.7% shooter last season.

With Jayson Tatum likely out for the season and Jaylen Brown still recovering from offseason knee surgery, Pritchard could be the team's first option on offense. He'll likely take more 3-point shots, which isn't a bad idea considering he was one of the best at it in the NBA last season.

