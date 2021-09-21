Top 5 3-point shooting performances of JJ Redick's career

After a 15-year long career, NBA veteran JJ Reddick announced his retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday. He was rated as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

After starting his career with the Orlando Magic, Reddick went on to play for Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks before deciding to retire from the game.

Throughout his career, Redick has often produced some of the best 3-point shooting performances. At the end of his glorious career, let's dive deep into some of his best shooting games in the NBA.

Top 5 shooting performances by JJ Redick

# 5 Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

JJ Redick had a stunning night against his former team, the Orlando Magic, on November 25, 2017. He went off for 31 points on a stunning 55.5% shooting from the field. Reddick was on fire from beyond the arc as he went 8-3 from the 3-point line to guarantee a stunning 130-111 win for Philly. This was the 3rd time that Redick had shot 8 3 pointers in a single game.

# 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

JJ Redick was once again stunning on the night, as he scored 31 points on a highly efficient 57.89% shooting from the field. The 37-year-old was phenomenal from beyond the arc as he shot a stellar 8-12 from the field to help Philly get to a 121-110 win against the Pacers.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury