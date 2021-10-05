Top 5 3-point shooting specialists in the NBA who have low free-throw shooting percentage 

Three-point shooting specialists have been in demand in the NBA of late. It's always a luxury to have players who can convert the ball at an efficient rate from beyond the arc. That helps coaches create better offensive strategies and opens up the floor for other players to drive to the rim.

One area where a few elite shooters tend to struggle is the free-throw line. Free-throw shooting isn't as easy as it seems from the outside. Along with getting the fundamentals right, players also have to be calm when they get to the foul line. It isn't easy to stay composed, considering the pressure that builds up during an NBA game.

On that note, here's a look at five three-point shooters with a career average of 40% (minimum four attempts) with the lowest free-throw shooting percentage in the NBA.

#5 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. in action during the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Michael Porter Jr.'s three-point shooting has been exceptional in both his first two seasons in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets forward made 42.2% of his three-pointers in his rookie season, doing so on 2.7 attempts. He improved on that in his sophomore year, converting 44.5% of his three-pointers on 6.3 attempts.

Porter's 6' 10" frame allows him to shoot over defenders with ease. His jump-shot technique is exquisite. Porter, though, struggles with his free-throw shooting at times. He doesn't have the worst conversion rate (80.6% on 1.8 attempts per game). But it is something he can always look to improve on.

#4 Danny Green

Danny Green in action during the 2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green is one of the best three-point shooting specialists in the league. Even at 34, he continues to be coveted by title-contending teams. Green has shot 40.1% from the deep throughout his 12-season career, attempting 4.9 shots on average.

As he usually operates from the perimeter, Green doesn't go much to the free-throw line during games. However, he has been a tad inconsistent in his limited attempts from the foul line. Green has converted 80.5% of his shots from the charity stripe, which is quite respectable in the NBA, though.

