Top 5 active NBA players with Nigerian origins

The NBA is home to talent from all over the world. Basketballers from every corner of the planet dream of playing in the league one day. Every NBA Draft night, draft prospects, domestic and international, are picked by the NBA teams.

This year, a country has established its presence during the NBA drafts - Nigeria. Eight of the draft picks are players with Nigerian heritage. Two of them, Precious Achiuwa, picked by the Miami Heat, and Udoka Azubuike, picked by Utah Jazz.

Five active players in NBA of Nigerian origins

In acknowledgment of the players of Nigerian Origin's impact on the NBA, this list is a chronicle of the best such active players. This list will consider the players' impact on the NBA league and their current form and past seasons.

#5 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala is currently a player for the Miami Heat. Iguodala was picked up in the 2004 NBA drafts by the Philadelphia 76ers. He went on to play for the Golden State Warriors and won three rings in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Iguodala's mother is African American while his father is Nigerian.

In his rookie year, he teamed up with Allen Iverson and would regularly display his leap to convert Iverson Alley Oops into monsterous dunks. Iguodala has played in six NBA finals, out of which five were with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Miami Heat. He was awarded the Finals MVP in 2015.

#4 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo grew up in the town of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. His parents were Nigerian immigrants who moved to America. Victor began his NBA career in 2013 as a second overall draft pick by the Orlando Magic.

Oladipo is a multi-dimensional player. A 6' 4" shooting guard, he is agile and athletic with exceptional explosive strength. He has the ability to drive to the basket and finish with aggressive dunks or crafty layups. On defense, Oladipo can guard all around his court. From protecting his rim to cutting off a drive, he knows how to defend and score points.

He has appeared in three playoffs and two NBA All Stars games proving his potential. In his best NBA regular-season performance, Oladipo averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

