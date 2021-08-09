Top 5 active NBA rosters after 1st week of 2021 free agency

The 2021 NBA free agency window has been hugely exciting so far, with several teams improving their rosters in the hope of dethroning the Milwaukee Bucks next season.

In the West, the LA Lakers shook up their squad, while their 2020 NBA Finals opponents, the Miami Heat, have also made considerable moves to bounce back from their first-round exit in the playoffs this year.

For teams in the NBA to improve their rosters without forgoing considerable cap space, veteran minimum contracts are being signed as players have opted to boost their championship hopes over a bigger paycheque.

On that note, here's a look at the top five rosters so far after the first week of free agency:

#5 Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul opted to stay with the Phoenix Suns in NBA free agency.

All eyes were on the Phoenix Suns this summer to see how they would react to losing in the NBA Finals. Fortunately for their fanbase, they played it sensibly, bringing back their leader Chris Paul on a four-year deal and his backup Cameron Payne as well.

— Chris Paul (@CP3) August 3, 2021

They also added some much-needed depth and experience at center in JaVale McGee, who has won three championships and is a decent rim protector. He will likely take up Dario Saric's role as the Croatian recovers from an ACL tear.

Elsewhere, they managed to secure Elfrid Payton as a third-choice point guard who played 63 games last season and averaged ten points per contest. They also acquired Landry Schamet in exchange for Javon Carter, which could prove key to their playoff hopes.

All of these deals, combined with the Phoenix Suns' strong starting five and role players like Cameron Johnson means they have one of the best rosters next season.

#4 Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat have arguably had the most successful NBA free agency so far. They have addressed several issues that bogged them in their last campaign, letting go the likes of Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza.

Those headed to Florida bring with them experience of winning championships, and will suit the Heat's defensive ruggedness. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry will form a big three with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, while PJ Tucker will add his competitive nature to the Miami Heat's starting lineup.

Not only was Tucker a steal in free agency, but Markieff Morris was also brought in on a veteran minimum contract.

Meanwhile, the Heat re-signed their free agents Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo, which gives them impressive depth in the backcourt, considering they haven't lost fellow sharpshooter Tyler Herro.

In effect, the Heat have kept their core stars together, and have added an edge on both sides of the ball that was missing in the 2020-21 season.

