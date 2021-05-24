Top 5 active players besides LeBron James who have played in the most NBA Finals

The 2021 NBA playoffs have tipped off recently, with a number of potential title contenders emerging over the course of the season. Defending champions LA Lakers will be looking to post a comeback after losing the first game of their playoff series match against the Phoenix Suns. With the likes of Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks also in the mix, the 2021 post-season promises to be highly entertaining.

In the league’s history, multiple NBA legends have appeared in as many as 10 championship finals. The list is led by Bill Russell and Sam Jones, who have appeared in 12 and 11 championship finals throughout their careers. Among active NBA players, LeBron James is some way ahead of the pack with his 10 NBA final appearances, with a 4-6 record. In this article, we will look at the active NBA players apart from LeBron James, who have appeared in championship finals the most number of times.

Most NBA Finals appearances, last 15 seasons:



Miami 6

Golden State 5

Cleveland 5

San Antonio 3

L.A. Lakers 4

Dallas 2

Boston 2

Toronto 1

Oklahoma City 1

Orlando 1

Active NBA players with most NBA Finals appearances, excluding LeBron James

James is tied for third on the all-time list for most NBA Finals appearances with a certain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Now in his 18th season, he has twice the number of championship finals appearances than his closest counterpart, a bragging right he he is guaranteed to keep until next season at least.

Most NBA Finals appearances



Bill Russell - 12

Sam Jones - 11

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 10

LeBron James - 10

#5 Danny Green (4)

Now 33 years old, Danny Green was the 46th overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was waived off the following season and eventually signed for the San Antonio Spurs. He went on to make a finals appearance and then won his first NBA championship in the 2013-14 season.

Danny Green is a 3-time NBA champion

Since then, Green was also a part of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry’s Toronto Raptors team that won the 2019 NBA championship. He also played a key role in the LA Lakers championship winning side last year. This year, Danny Green has played a key role for the Philadelphia 76ers on both ends of the court, and is vying for what could be his 5th NBA finals appearance.

#4 Kevin Durant (4)

The 2014 NBA MVP started his career at the OKC Thunder - formerly known as the Seattle SuperSonics. Over the course of his 9 seasons in Oklahoma, Durant managed one finals appearance, which came in 2012, when LeBron James’ Miami Heat defeated the Thunder. Durant moved to the Golden State Warriors in July 2016 which resulted in back-to-back championships and a hat-trick of Finals appearances between 2017-19.

Kevin Durant with Brooklyn Nets'teammates James Harden and Kyrie Irving

Durant, along with the likes of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, were up against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA finals. However, KD missed the first four games and the Warriors ended up losing the series 4-2. Kevin Durant will now be looking to improve upon his record by leading the star-studded Brooklyn Nets to the championship finals this season.

#3 Klay Thompson (5)

One half of the “Splash Brothers,” Thompson played a hugely important role in the Golden State Warriors winning three NBA championships and featuring in five straight championship finals from 2015-2019.

What makes us happy on a Friday? Watching highlights from @KlayThompson's 60-point game!

Klay Thompson was selected by the Warriors as the 11th overall pick of the 2011 draft and is regarded as one of the best shooters in basketball history. He is a five-time All-Star and the holder of several NBA records. Klay was unavailable for the Golden State Warriors this year due to a long-term injury. He will be itching to return to his best next year and help his team to a more successful season.

#2 Draymond Green (5)

Another Golden State Warriors legend who was an integral part of their success in the last decade, Draymond Green was the defensive player of the year in 2017, is a 3-time all-star, and made the all-defensive team between 2015-17. Green’s defensive performances and size have always been an advantage for the Warriors against more elite teams. Draymond Green played some of his best basketball during the playoffs in the Warriors’ most successful seasons.

Draymond Green in action for the Golden State Warriors

#1 Stephen Curry (5)

In what is hardly a surprise, Stephen Curry has been with the Warriors since the 2009-10 NBA season and is comprehensively the best shooter the league has ever seen. He has also been involved in the 5 championships finals that the Warriors have made it to in the last decade.

.@StephenCurry30 turns 31 today. Watching his highlights will never get old.

Stephen Curry had his best individual season this year, and was the scoring champion after having an incredible final month in the regular season. It was Curry’s talismanic performances that the Golden State Warriors got anywhere near qualifying for the playoffs. The Warriors will now be looking to come back stronger next season, and should have the likes of Thompson, Green and Curry firing on all cylinders again.