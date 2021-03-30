Top 5 active players with most triple-doubles in NBA 

Registering a triple-double in an NBA game is considered one of the most remarkable achievements for any player. It does, to some extent, indicate how well-rounded a player is and how crucial he is to his team's performance in various aspects of the game.

Over the years, the NBA has seen several players who have done this by scoring vital points, providing assists to their teammates, or making crucial rebounds in crunch moments of a match. It might take a minimum of ten points in three different stat categories to record a triple-double, but it isn't as easy it seems to be.

On that note, we take a look at the five players who are currently active and have the highest number of triple-doubles on the NBA's all-time list for the same.

5 active players in the NBA with the most triple-doubles

Three out of the top five players have been one of the most dominant players in the history of the sport, and even though they seem to be closer to the end of their careers, they are still a force to be reckoned with.

The other two, meanwhile, have recently established themselves as some of the best players in the NBA. They will likely go down as the greatest players of this generation if they keep up with their performances.

So without any further ado, let us find out where these players rank on the NBA's all-time list for most triple-doubles in the history of the league.

#1 Russell Westbrook - 162 Triple-Doubles

(All-Time Rank 2nd)

Russell Westbrook

Career Stats: GP - 915 | PPG: 23.2 | APG: 8.4 | RPG: 7.2

Russell Westbrook made history last night when he recorded the 162nd triple-double of his career. He became the first player in the history of the NBA to score 35 points and make 20+ assists en route to a triple-double performance. He now has the most triple-doubles (16) in Washington Wizards' franchise history.

This season could be one of the toughest of Westbrook's career as he has to help the Wizards qualify for the playoffs from a very difficult position at the moment. Despite that, he hasn't let the pressure get to him and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career, which is something worth taking note of.

He is now 19 triple-doubles away from eclipsing the legendary Oscar Robertson's record of 181 triple-doubles, which would see him go first in the all-time rankings. He has 16 in 38 games this season, and with every game being a knock-out level game for his side, we could witness him overtake Robertson by the end of this year's league campaign.

Russell Westbrook's historic night:



▪️ First 35+ point, 20+ assist triple-double in NBA history

▪️ NBA-record 4th 20+ point, 20+ assist triple-double

▪️ @WashWizards franchise-record 16th triple-double pic.twitter.com/K0At5vV10v — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 30, 2021

#2 LeBron James - 99 Triple-Doubles

(All-Time Rank 5th)

LeBron James

Career Stats: GP - 1306 | PPG: 27 | APG: 7.4 | RPG: 7.4

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and his inclusion in this list doesn't come as a surprise at all. He is known as one of the best all-round players to play the game and his stats show just that.

LeBron has recorded five triple-doubles so far this season, playing for the LA Lakers.

It is quite an extraordinary achievement considering that he is now 36 years of age and is heading towards the end of his career. With the Lakers looking for their second consecutive NBA championship, LBJ could be on course to register more triple-doubles moving forward.

Jason Kidd is currently placed above him in fourth with 107 triple-doubles to his name, which is within touching distance of LeBron as he is just eight triple-doubles away. That said, the likeliness of the four-time league MVP surpassing Kidd in the all-time rankings by the end of the season seems quite high at the moment.

#3 James Harden - 58 Triple-Doubles

(All-Time Rank 8th)

James Harden

Career Stats: GP - 873 | PPG: 25.2 | APG: 6.5 | RPG: 5.5

Although James Harden is known as a scorer, his performances this season have indicated that he can contribute in other departments too. He joined the Brooklyn Nets this season in a bid to win his first championship ring and looks absolutely locked in because of the way he is performing this season.

Harden is averaging a career-best 11.4 rebounds per game, which has significantly helped him collect 12 triple-double outings for the Nets this campaign alone. In his last two seasons for the Houston Rockets, he had just eleven triple-double outings.

Along with his improved numbers in terms of rebounding, the former league MVP has also dug deep into his skills as a playmaker and is averaging a career-best 11.4 assists per game this season. He is now one shy of Larry Bird's record of 59 triple-doubles, which Harden is likely to outdo soon. It will see him go seventh in the all-time rankings.

THE FRANCHISE RECORD IS TIED.



James Harden is now tied with Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles by a Net in a single season (12). pic.twitter.com/xW14wWCfGS — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 30, 2021

#4 Nikola Jokic - 53 Triple-Doubles

(All-Time Rank 9th)

Nikola Jokic

Career Stats: GP - 427 | PPG: 18 | APG: 5.8 | RPG: 9.8

Despite starting just 386 games throughout his career, Nikola Jokic has quickly made his way into the top ten of the all-time rankings for most triple-doubles made. Jokic is having a career-best season and an MVP caliber campaign as well. He is well on his way to staking his claim as one of the most versatile centers to ever play the game.

Jokic has managed 12 triple-doubles so far this season alone, just one shy of his best tally (13) that he recorded all of last season. The "Joker" is the Denver Nuggets' leader in points (26.9), assists (8.5), and rebounds per game (11.1).

All of his averages are the best of his career, which has helped him achieve 50+ triple-doubles in such a short period of time. If he continues to perform at this level, he could end up in the top five of the all-time triple-double leaders' rankings very soon.

He is currently level with James Harden for 12 triple-doubles this season and is six away from Larry Bird's tally of 59, which he will most probably surpass. It will be a commendable feat if he racks up more triple-doubles than Harden this season.

Nikola Jokic tonight:



28 PTS

15 REB

10 AST

11-17 FG



It’s his 12th triple-double this season. No other center has more than 2. pic.twitter.com/w4dIPKS4Yk — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 24, 2021

#5 Luka Doncic - 34 Triple-Doubles

(All-Time Rank 11th)

Luka Doncic

Career Stats: GP - 173 | PPG: 25.6 | APG: 7.7 | RPG: 8.4

Luka Doncic is just in his third season as an NBA player and is touted to become one of the greatest players in the future if he keeps going at this rate. His game-to-triple-doubles ratio is the highest amongst active players.

This has put him within touching distance of Fat Lever, who is in tenth place in the all-time rankings with 43 triple-doubles to his name.

Doncic has managed nine triple-doubles so far this season while being one of the best players in the league. He was also being discussed in multiple MVP conversations even before the season started.

Luka Doncic AVERAGED a triple-double for games played in January! ✨



Luka and the @dallasmavs host GSW tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/BrKiL3ONVr — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2021