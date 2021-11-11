Top 5 assists seasons of LeBron James' career so far

LeBron James doesn't seem to age, despite being in his 19th season in the NBA. He is still considered one of the top players in the league. He has had long and successful stints in Cleveland, Miami and now Los Angeles. James has won at least one championship with every team he has played for, even if it meant going back to Cleveland to make that happen.

Apart from being a top-notch scorer, through the years, he has also become an elite playmaker. The ease with which he finds open teammates makes watching him on the floor even more exciting.

On that note, here's a look at the top five playmaking seasons of his career so far:

#5 2018-19 - 8.3 APG

LeBron James, during his first season with the Purple and Gold, averaged 8.3 assists in 55 games. He played alongside a young core of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Ivica Zubac. It was an underwhelming season for the Lakers, as they could not book a spot in the playoffs, finishing tenth in the West.

For the first time since 2006, LeBron James did not participate in the postseason. However, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

#4 2009-10 - 8.6 APG

2010 regular season MVP, LeBron James

In the 2009-10 season, playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers took the top seed in the Eastern Conference with 61 wins. James was on a mission, finishing sixth in assists per game, with an average of 8.6, and second in scoring with 29.7 points per outing.

James was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the Season. But the Cleveland Cavaliers could not get past the star-studded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

#3 2016-17 - 8.7 APG

Defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James had another great season under coach Tyronn Lue in 2016-17. He recorded 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game through 74 games. His 8.7 assists per game was the sixth-best in the league at that point.

⏳ @whoscreep LeBron James in the 2017 NBA Finals:



33.6 ppg (56% FG), 12 rpg, 10 apg, 1.4 spg, 1 bpg



Best player in the series😴 LeBron James in the 2017 NBA Finals: 33.6 ppg (56% FG), 12 rpg, 10 apg, 1.4 spg, 1 bpg Best player in the series😴https://t.co/VmpSva9Nv1

James and team had an easy road to the finals, beating the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. But Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors, who acquired Kevin Durant in the offseason, proved to be a roadblock they could not surpass.

