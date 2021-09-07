Top 5 Australian players in NBA 2K22: Where does Ben Simmons rank?

The latest version of the NBA 2K series is almost here, with NBA 2K22’s release now just days away, on September 10th. The game is set to be released across consoles on the same day worldwide, with a bit of concern as far as Steam users are concerned. The precise time at which NBA 2K22 will be released on Steam has not been announced, apart from the fact that PC users will have to contend with an older-generation version of the game for the time being.

Regardless, a range of player ratings have already been released by the NBA 2K team, including some county-specific ones. In this article, we look at the top Australian players in NBA 2K22.

Where does Ben Simmons rank among Top Five Australian players in NBA 2K22?

Considering the overall Australian talent in the NBA currently, it is little surprise that Ben Simmons is still the highest-ranked Australian player in NBA 2K22 despite his recent troubles. Simmons is expected by most to be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers who are reportedly struggling to find a good enough package for him.

The following article looks at the overall top five Australian players in NBA 2K22:

#5 Josh Giddey and Matisse Thybulle – 75

Josh Giddey and Matisse Thybulle both feature among the top-6 Australian players in NBA 2K22. Giddey was the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft and played in the NBL Australia league recently. A point-guard by trade, Giddey has a decent jumper and might have to develop his three-point shot. However, his passing and defensive abilities have helped him to a 75 overall alongside Matisse Thybulle.

Thybulle might not be a regular threat offensively but is an elite defender who especially came good for the 76ers during the Playoffs. During the 12 games he featured in, Thybulle came off the bench in 11 and averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 steals and .9 blocks whilst shooting at an overall 58.7%.

#4 Patty Mills – 76

Patty Mills’ heroics through the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team Australia has led to him getting an upgraded to 76. Mills spent ten straight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs after two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He averaged 10.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game last and brings a strength and tenacity to the Brooklyn Nets lineup. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics saw him most notably produce a 42-point performance against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, as he led his team to their first basketball medal in the Olympics.

