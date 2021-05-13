Top 5 backcourt duos in the 2020-21 NBA season

A player's ball-handling and shooting abilities have to be top-notch to make it to the NBA as a guard.

The league has seen a playmaker and a shooter pair up to varying degrees of success over the years. However, a combination of two great shooters is bound to be an insurmountable threat in the league. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson come to mind when we think about a noteworthy backcourt duo in the NBA.

5 exceptional backcourt duos in the NBA this season

Despite there being a plethora of talent in the point and shooting guard positions in the NBA, only a few have managed to build a great partnership.

Here are the top five backcourt duos for the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier #3 and LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball started the season on a high note and was the clear favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. However, an early injury took the rookie off course as he missed a significant number of games on the road to recovery.

Terry Rozier has managed to keep the team in NBA playoff contention in the absence of Ball. He averaged 20.9 points in his last ten games following Ball's return.

Both players have combined for 36.4 points per game and 10.4 assists. Even as these numbers are not as impressive as others on this list, their synergy on the court is noteworthy.

#4 Kyrie Irving and James Harden

James Harden #13 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after he made it abundantly clear that he did not want to play with the Houston Rockets. His transfer resulted in the Nets having a super team for the season.

If James Harden (right hamstring strain) and Kyrie Irving (facial contusion) both play tonight, this will be the first time Brooklyn’s big-three has played together since February 13th. — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) May 12, 2021

Kyrie Irving has been exceptional since his introduction to the NBA and is now a key player on this Brooklyn Nets team.

Sadly, the two players have had enough time to build much-needed chemistry on the court. However, in the few games they have played together, the duo has shown that their partnership will be one of the most effective in the NBA this season.

#3 Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum

Damian Lillard #0 and Chris McCollum #3

Damian Lillard is in his ninth season in the NBA and has performed exceptionally well. He has helped the Portland Trail Blazers to decent runs in the NBA playoffs.

CJ McCollum has also spent almost as much time with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, things are different this season as both players have found a way to work better.

The Trail Blazers are ranked 5th in the Western Conference standings, with both players averaging a combined 51.7 points per game and 13.3 assists.

#2 Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal #3 and Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook joined the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA off-season. After he settled in, he helped them to an incredible run and gave them a chance at playoff action.

Bradley Beal is having the best season of his career as he is not tasked with creating his shots. He once led the league in points per game before Stephen Curry's April takeover.

Westbrook and Beal have built solid chemistry and are averaging a combined 53.4 points per game. With the play-in feature all but guaranteed, the anticipation over how well both players will perform in the NBA post-season is at an all-time high.

#1 Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul#3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have built an unbreakable bond in their short time together.

Paul joined the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 2020 and has since made an enormous impact. The Suns are currently the second-best team in the NBA, two games behind the Utah Jazz.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul both made this ranking of the NBA's top 25 players. Where did they land? https://t.co/WSALijQWXX — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 5, 2021

Booker is not tasked with creating his shots and is no longer solely responsible for leading the team to victories night after night. Paul's basketball IQ has essentially made Booker's job easy.

The backcourt duo are also operating on the same wavelength, as the plays on offense and defense are executed to perfection.