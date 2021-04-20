Top 5 bargain buys from the 2020 NBA Free Agency

The 2020 NBA Free Agency was quite frantic, as some contenders were out in full force trying to improve their rosters.

We saw some big extensions for young players who are already established as stars of the league, such as Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell.

Bargain buys from the 2020 NBA Free Agency

In terms of big names, the 2020 NBA Free Agency saw Anthony Davis sign a five-year, $190-million deal with the LA Lakers. However, there really was no doubt that he would remain with the reigning champions.

In this piece, we will take a look at the best bargains from the 2020 NBA Free Agency.

#5 Dwight Howard - Philadelphia 76ers

Dwight Howard #39 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers high five during a game

Dwight Howard came off the 2019-20 NBA season with the first championship of his career, as he was a member of the 2020 LA Lakers team that defeated the Miami Heat in the 2020 Finals.

The eight-time All-Star played a key role for the Lakers coming off the bench and was a good presence in the regular season and especially in the 2020 Western Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

In the 2020 NBA Free Agency, Howard signed a one-year, $2.5-million deal to back up Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.

Howard was initially expected to stay with the LA Lakers. However, he went to Philly, where he is currently averaging seven points and eight rebounds per game.

#4 Jae Crowder - Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot

Jae Crowder had a solid run with the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Playoffs as he helped the team advance to the NBA Finals.

Crowder arrived in Miami on February 6th, 2020, as part of the Andre Iguodala trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 12 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in the 2020 NBA Playoffs with the Heat and was a good role player for the squad.

In the 2020 NBA Free Agency, Crowder signed a three-year, $29-million deal with the Phoenix Suns.

The 30-year-old has helped the Suns to second place in the Western Conference. He is averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game, with 40/39/76 shooting splits.

#3 Jeff Green - Brooklyn Nets

Jeff Green #8 of the Brooklyn Nets

Jeff Green spent the 2019-20 NBA season with the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets. The veteran put up solid numbers of 11.6 points and five rebounds per game in the postseason (12 games), with 49.5/43/82 shooting splits.

After playing with James Harden and Russell Westbrook in last year's NBA Playoffs, Green is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after signing a one-year contract with the franchise.

Even with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and former All-Star Blake Griffin in the squad, Green is still proving to be an effective player for the team. He is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and has appeared in 53 of the team's 57 games this season.

Green is also shooting 48.6% from the field, 40.3% from three (3.4 attempts per game) and 76% from the free-throw mark.

#2 Serge Ibaka - LA Clippers

Serge Ibaka #9 of the LA Clippers

Serge Ibaka was definitely an intriguing player for many teams during the 2020 NBA Free Agency, and the center ultimately signed a two-year, $19-million deal with the LA Clippers.

Ibaka was coming off a solid year with the Toronto Raptors, the team with which he won the 2019 NBA title. In the 2019-20 campaign, he posted a career-high 15.4 points per game with 51/38.5/71 shooting splits, along with 8.2 boards per game.

The LA Clippers, moving on from the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, added Ibaka to their frontcourt. In 39 games, Ibaka is averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, with 50/35/82 shooting splits.

A back injury has kept Ibaka out since March 14th, but the center should be back for the final stretch of the regular season.

#1 Montrezl Harrell - LA Lakers

Montrezl Harrell #15 of the LA Lakers was a bargain signing for the reigning champions

Not only has Montrezl Harrell been effective for the 2020-21 LA Lakers, but he's also been available for every game in the current season.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year left city rivals LA Clippers to join the LA Lakers with a two-year, $19-million contract that was a bargain for the reigning champions.

Harrell is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season and has made 61.6% of his field goals and 71.3% from the free-throw line.

