Top 5 Centers still available in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The 2021 NBA Free Agency has already thrown a couple of high-profile moves.

The LA Lakers added Carmelo Anthony to add to their headline move for Russell Westbrook, while DeMar DeRozan has also found a new home with the Chicago Bulls. A number of free agents for the 2021 window have already decided their futures, with centers such as Richaun Holmes, Jarrett Allen and Nerlens Noel all opting to re-sign with their current teams in recent days.

Regardless, a number of big centers are still available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency, with a couple of big name players expected to decide their futures in the coming weeks:

Free agents still left on the board:



Kawhi Leonard

John Collins (R)

Lauri Markkanen (R)

Spencer Dinwiddie

Danny Green

Dennis Schroder

Reggie Jackson

Kelly Oubre Jr

Victor Oladipo

JJ Redick

Lou Williams

Paul Millsap

Josh Hart (R)

DeMarcus Cousins

Justise Winslow

Hamidou Diallo(R) — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 4, 2021

2021 NBA Free Agency: Top five Centers that are still available

The NBA Free Agency gives teams an opportunity to add potential veterans whose contracts have run out, or players who have negotiated buyouts with their current teams and are looking for a change. Kemba Walker is the most recent All-Star caliber player who is now expected to sign with the New York Knicks. Among the top centers available as free agents as of now, DeMarcus Cousins is another player who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets at the end of the 2019-20 season, before playing for the LA Clippers on a season-long contract:

#5 Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein was added to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rotation after being involved in a trade involving JaVale McGee with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 8.3 rebounds and six points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 16 games despite starting just two games.

Thunder, Hornets Among Teams Interested In Isaiah Hartenstein | Hoops Wire https://t.co/MfEasL5fDS — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) August 2, 2021

Hartenstein was relegated to the bench due in favor of Jarrett Allen, who has been retained by the Cavaliers for the upcoming season. Regardless, with respect to numbers, he has never performed better in the NBA than he did for the Cavaliers, and is one of the best centers available to be signed currently.

#4 Frank Kaminsky

Frank Kaminsky also could not hold down to a starting spot in the 2020-21 NBA season, although for entirely different reasons. He was part of the Phoenix Suns’ roster that went all the way to the NBA Finals and was the deputy to a certain Rudy Gobert for the season.

Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks

He has started a total of 26 games in the last two NBA seasons, played 15.2 minutes this time around per game, and is a decent all-round shooter who should be able to improve his output if given increased minutes. Kaminsky averaged 6.6 points, four rebounds, 1.7 assists whilst shooting at an impressive 53.1% overall.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar