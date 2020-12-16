Top 5 Biggest Contract Extensions in NBA History

It's no secret that NBA players are on some of the biggest contracts in major sports. Basketball is one of the highest-paid sports in the world and the "Forbes Top 100 Highest Paid Athletes" list feature 35 NBA players, the most of any sport. Damian Lillard holds the highest guaranteed contract at $257 million, which he earned when he extended his deal with twyears left on his previous contract.

The NBA's Top 5 Biggest Contract Extensions

Just like Damian Lillard, many players extend their contracts with multiple years left on their deal, which gives them a huge extension. Franchises usually offer an extension before a contract expires. This ensures the player doesn't get the chance to enter NBA Free Agency and allows the team to retain him for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 5 biggest contract extensions in NBA history.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo - $228.2M

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks just announced that their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has agreed to sign a 5-year $228.2 million max extension with the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will be signing a 5-year, $228.2M supermax extension with the Bucks, per @ShamsCharania.



The largest deal in NBA history.



More ➡️ https://t.co/v8Nf4EJCN7 pic.twitter.com/lOmIw0p8Os — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 15, 2020

Giannis' supermax extension was one of the most debated topics in the offseason and Giannis put all speculations to rest when he stated,

"This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it."

#2 Russell Westbrook - $206.8M

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook signed a 5-year $206.8 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, the largest at the time. Deserving of the contract, Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons and won the 2017 NBA MVP award.

New contract for Russell Westbrook is:



5 years/$206,794,070



Year 1: $35,654,150

Year 2: $38,506,482

Year 3: $41,358,814

Year 4: $44,211,146

Year 5: $47,063,478



Westbrook agreed to a fully 5 year max extension with the Thunder that kicks in with this season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2018

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019 and subsequently moved to the Washington Wizards after the deal was signed.

#3 Stephen Curry - $201.2M

Stephen Curry

The only unanimous MVP in league history, Stephen Curry earned a 5-year $201.2 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. It's no debate whether Curry deserved that kind of money, as he was a 2-time MVP and an NBA champion when he signed the deal.

.@StephenCurry30's reported 5-year, $201 million contract extension with the #Warriors will be the richest deal in NBA History... pic.twitter.com/jHDZpKowTJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 1, 2017

Curry has won two more titles since signing the deal and is widely credited with changing the game of basketball.

#4 Klay Thompson - $189.9M

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry's 'Splash Brother' also makes this list. Klay Thompson, deservingly so, earned the fourth biggest contract in NBA history when he signed a 5-year $190 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed on a 5-year, $190 million deal, as per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/7H8DzqVgsk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2019

Klay Thompson's contract extension makes the Warriors backcourt the highest-paid duo in the NBA.

#5 Anthony Davis - $189.9M

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis signed the biggest contract in the offseason and highest valued contract in LA Lakers history. He re-signed with the team on a 5-year $189.9 million contract extension.

Five year, $190 million 💰



Anthony Davis is finalizing a deal to return to the defending champs on a max contract, Rich Paul tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/0jfqT9FFJj — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2020

Anthony Davis' deal makes him LeBron James' teammate for a few more years and the Laker fans are already hoping for a 3-peat.

