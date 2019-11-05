Top 5 breakout players in the 2019-20 NBA season so far

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2019, 21:58 IST

Brandon Ingram

Now that the NBA standings are taking shape and the individual stats of players have started to mean much more than just initial blips on the radar, we have ample data at hand to ascertain the key breakout potential in the league.

Although the 82-game long season incorporates the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for every player on a personal level, consistency is what sets apart the best from the rest. Moreover, some forgotten names have showcased flashes of brilliance in their new threads, resulting in a wider scope for unpredictability during the ongoing season.

Let's take a look at the five most probable contenders to conjure breakout performances this year.

#5 Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon was the Rookie of the Year back in 2017.

After his impressive first year, Malcolm Brogdon has failed to make a major ripple in terms of individual accomplishments. His role has often been that of a reliable scorer, capable of spreading the floor while also acting as the facilitator when needed.

But his newest setup might have just resulted in the most favourable environment for his personal growth so far. After playing in the shadow of Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fairly long time, Brogdon is set to take charge of his destiny in an Indiana Pacers uniform.

So far, he is averaging a team-high 22.5 points per game, on an impressive 46% shooting from the field, as Indiana hold a 0.5 record out East to start the season. Moreover, he is dishing out a career-high 9.7 assists and pulling down another career-high of 4.7 boards per game.

The 27-year-old's presence on the court has proved to be pivotal for the lethal Pacers lineup, which houses Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis as well. It will be interesting to see how he complements the skills of All-Star Victor Oladipo when he returns from rehab.

