Top 5 buyout candidates after 2024 NBA trade deadline ft. Kyle Lowry & more.

The NBA trade deadline is over. There was no huge trade Thursday, but the New York Knicks continued to bolster their roster. Dejounte Murray stayed with the Atlanta Hawks despite a ton of trade rumors for months about the guard. And some players were moved and will immediately become free agents after buyouts after the deadline.

Let’s take a look at some of those players who could be bought out. A lot of the top buyout candidates after the deadline could land with title contenders. The list is filled with veterans who were shipped to tanking teams that are building toward the future and do not need to pay the hefty contracts of the players they acquired.

Top five potential buyout players after NBA trade deadline

#5, Seth Curry

The other Curry brother was moved from the Dallas Mavericks to his hometown of Charlotte in a deal for P.J. Washington. Curry could stay in Charlotte given his family’s ties to the team (through his father, Dell Curry, who starred for the franchise and now is a commentator on the Hornets' broadcasts). However, he seems more likely to be bought out to be allowed to sign with a contender.

Curry has played i36 games this season and gets decent playing time with 12.7 minutes per game. He is averaging 4.3 points per game and could be a solid shooter off the bench for a competitor.

#4, Robin Lopez

Lopez was dealt to the Sacramento Kings for cash at the NBA trade deadline. He is expected to receive a buyout, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Lopez could be a solid backup for a team with a need at center. The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are two teams that could use Lopez’s size in the buyout market.

#3, Marcus Morris

Morris was sent to the Indiana Pacers from the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Buddy Hield. The Pacers then flipped him to the San Antonio Spurs for Doug McDermott. Shams Charania reported that the Spurs are likely to buy him out. Morris has played in 37 games this season. He could reunite with his twin brother Markieff in Dallas.

#2, Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie was moved to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Raptors will waive Dinwiddie after completing the trade. Dinwiddie will be a coveted point guard for contending teams. The Dallas Mavs or LA Lakers could be potential fits for the vet. He was averaging 12.6 ppg with the Nets before the move.

#1, Kyle Lowry

Lowry was moved to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for Terry Rozier. He is an odd fit for the young and rebuilding Hornets. The Sixers are interested in the guard and could be a potential fit if he is bought out. He could also land with the Lakers. The six-time All-Star has not played a game for Charlotte yet and reportedly does not want to give up money in a potential buyout.

When is the NBA buyout market deadline?

The NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday. Now, teams can acquire free agents in the buyout market. Teams have until March 1 to sign a player who is waived.

The player must be signed before March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs. They can join a team after March 1 but are not eligible to play in a playoff game.

Keep in mind, players with salaries above the $12.5 million exception cannot sign with teams who are in the second luxury tax apron. Those teams are the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

