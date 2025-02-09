Top 5 buyout centers LA Lakers can target after Mark Williams trade falls apart

The LA Lakers announced on Saturday night that they had rescinded the Mark Williams trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Shams Charania reported that Williams’ physical examination “showed multiple issues.” The failed test likely forced the Lakers GM to scrap the deal.

The cancellation of the trade has left the Lakers with very limited options to shore up the frontline. Without Anthony Davis, the team has a gaping hole to fill in the middle. They will have to take a serious look at the buyout market to reinforce the frontcourt.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA analyst Eric Pincus tweeted how the LA Lakers could address their problem via the buyout market:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“By my math, Lakers are back at 15 players, but they can waive a couple (perhaps Reddish, Wood) and sign two pro-rated at the min while staying under their 2nd apron hard cap.”

Expand Tweet

Centers waived by their former teams are the Lakers’ best option to bolster the frontline.

5 centers the LA Lakers could seriously look at in the buyout market

#5 Colin Castleton

The LA Lakers are familiar with Colin Castleton and might pick him up after the Memphis Grizzlies waived him in January. Castleton will not compete for the starting center role but will likely become the third-string big man behind Jaxson Hayes and Trey Jemison III.

#4 Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba was recently traded to the Utah Jazz, who waived him. He is also another big man the Lakers are familiar with. Bamba should be the better option than Castleton.

In 28 games with the LA Clippers this season, he averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. During his stint with the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, he played in just nine games.

The situation has changed, though, with Anthony Davis out. He could come in as a backup to Jaxson Hayes or even challenge him for the starting spot.

#3 Alex Len

The Sacramento Kings waived Alex Len, who is reportedly interested to sign with the Indiana Pacers. Perhaps Rob Pelinka could convince him to stay in California to play for the LA Lakers.

In nearly four seasons with the Kings, Len averaged 3.0 PPG and 2.8 RPG. He could come in as the backup big man.

#2 Damian Jones

Damian Jones played for eight games with the LA Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 5.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG in a roster that included Marc Gasol, Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell.

Jones signed with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls last year, but he could be available if the Lakers show interest.

#1 Daniel Theis

The OKC Thunder waived Daniel Theis two days ago to open a spot on the roster. With limited options, the Lakers could swoop in on the veteran center. Although undersized, Theis could give the LA Lakers frontline a boost in limited minutes.

Theis played 38 games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, nine as a starter, and averaged 4.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 1.6 APG. He has seen the most action among the prospects and is only 32 years old. Theis could start or become the backup to Jaxson Hayes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback