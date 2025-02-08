The LA Lakers arguably returned as the 2025 NBA trade deadline day's biggest winners after shockingly trading for Luka Doncic and then making a marginal to add Mark Williams. They addressed the key roster hole of a starting center with that acquisition. The Lakers still need one key move to ensure Doncic has the perfect supporting cast around him.

The Purple and Gold need another defensive guard or wing who can stay in front of opposing backcourt players who thrive off speed and athleticism. The Lakers have Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent as the primary go-to options defensively as point-of-attack threats.

However, Vanderbilt has health concerns, while Vincent lacks the physical tools in some matchups. The Lakers need a dependable backup for the rest of the season and potentially come playoff time for specific players.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Numerous reports suggest they will acquire help in that area in the buyout market. While that's an option, LA also has free agents it can pursue if the buyout candidates aren't appealing enough.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The LA Lakers could be restricted to some extent. They can't sign players who had a pre-existing salary of more than $12.8 million as they are an apron team.

Top 5 buyout players Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers must target to fill roster spot

#5 Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday, 35, is an intriguing option for the LA Lakers. He last played for the Denver Nuggets in 2023-24, averaging 14.9 minutes and 4.0 points, shooting 40.4% from 3. The 6-foot-6 wing was known for his solid defense during that season.

He is not known as a point-of-attack defender but can be serviceable in that role. Holiday is effective as a team defender who can tag his man. His off-ball defense can be critical for LA, especially as a team that prefers switch defense.

#4 Reggie Bullock

32-year-old Reggie Bullock was among the top 3-and-D players in the NBA until 2023. His last effective stint came with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022-23 season when they made the conference finals with Luka Doncic. Bullock averaged 7.2 ppg and 3.6 rpg on 38.0% 3-point shooting, slightly below his impressive career mark of 38.7% on 4.1 attempts.

Bullock can do a bit of everything defensively. He's 6-foot-6 and can keep up with shifty guards. Bullock is excellent at chasing off players at the 3-point line. There would be some decline in his skills with time, but he would be a respectable addition as a ninth man in the rotation, especially with his ability to shoot.

Expand Tweet

#3 Markelle Fultz

At 26 years old, Markelle Fultz is one of the younger options for the LA Lakers. He's a free agent, so the Lakers can sign him despite the former Magic guard making $16.6 million on his last deal. Fultz is a 6-foot-4 point guard who has a higher offensive ceiling.

However, he showed significant improvement defensively on the Magic. He can be a disruptive player and has the athleticism to keep up with guards with a similar frame.

Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent struggle with such counterparts, so having Fultz would be a luxury if LA Lakers coach JJ Redick needs an alternative option. Fultz averaged 7.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.0 spg in 43 games for the Magic last year. He shot 47.1% from the floor.

Expand Tweet

#2 Dennis Smith Jr.

At 6-foot-3, Dennis Smith Jr. is a relatively small guard. However, he has the strength and disruptive ability that very few players possess at his size. Smith last played as a starter for a brief stint on the Brooklyn Nets in 2024-25. He averaged 6.6 ppg and 3.8 apg, shooting 43.5%. Smith is an upgrade over Shake Milton, especially from a defensive standpoint.

The LA Lakers can use him in spurts or when one of their guards is unavailable. Smith can pick up players full court without easily getting blown by, and LA can use a player like that in their backcourt on defense.

#1 Lonnie Walker IV

Lonnie Walker IV could be the most coveted buyout/free-agent candidate as teams look to fill their remaining roster spot. Walker didn't get a contract after a decent year with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 9.7 points and shot 38.4% in 58 games. The Celtics momentarily signed the former Laker but waived him before the season started.

Walker has the tools to be a solid defender but lacks the aggression to get the job done. However, with an NBA opportunity on the line next season, if Walker buys into the defensive mindset, he could be an exceptional addition to the LA Lakers as a 6-foot-4 backcourt defender with the highest offensive ceiling of any player on this list.

He also has significant experience playing with LeBron James and a few other LA Lakers players from the 2022-23 team that made the conference finals. Walker's most renowned NBA playoffs moment also came with LA when he iced the Warriors in Game 4 of the 2023 conference semis when he scored 15 points in the final frame to lead the team to a 3-1 lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback