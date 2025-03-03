Top 5 candidates with best odds to win 2025 Most Improved Player award ft. Cade Cunningham

As the NBA regular season comes to a close, Most Improved Player has slowly become one of the biggest awards debates. With roughly a month-and-a-half to go, there are a handful of players in the mix to take home the hardware.

In recent years, Most Improved Player has taken on a new light. Typically, it wasn't handed out to star-level talents. However, things have slowly started to change over the last few seasons. Recent winners have been touted prospects who have made the jump to stardom in the NBA. Examples of this include last year's winner Tyrese Maxey and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Still with time to improve their cases, here is a look at some of the players with the best odds to take home MIP this season.

5 candidates with best odds to win 2024-25 Most Improved Player:

5) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (+4000)

Rounding out the top five is someone who fits the new mold of Most Improved Player, Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. A former No. 3 pick in the draft, he's emerged as one of the top two-way forces in the NBA.

Mobley's biggest jump has been offensively, averaging a career-high 18.6 points. When he entered the league, everyone knew what a force he could be on defense. However, he's proven to be a reliable tertiary option for the Cavs. Now an effective player on both ends, he's snuck into the MIP conversation.

4) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks (+4000)

Coming in with similar odds is someone who has been a clear favorite for MIP a decade ago. Since entering a new situation, Dyson Daniels' game has reached new heights in the NBA.

Given the opportunity to play an expanded role on the Atlanta Hawks, Daniels is putting together his best season in the pros. He's currently averaging career-highs in points (13.9), rebounds (5.6), assists (4.0) and steals (3.0).

3) Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets (+1500)

Another role player in the mix to take home Most Improved Player is Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets. Similar to Daniels, his impact has drastically increased since given the opportunity to be more a focal point.

Braun has continued to develop nicely since being drafted by the Denver Nuggets. Now in year three, he's become a reliable two-way player in their supporting cast. The young guard is also putting up career-highs across the board with averages of 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

2) Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (+700)

Back to a more modern MIP favorite, Tyler Herro is a former lottery pick who has made the jump to being an All-Star this season. With Jimmy Butler out of the picture, he has had an opportunity to become the new face of the Miami Heat.

Already a former Sixth Man of the Year winner, Herro could add another award to his list of accolades. As the top option on the Heat every night, his averages have ballooned to 24.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

1) Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (-600)

Currently the heavy favorite to win Most Improved Player is Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons. He is on a similar path as Herro, also landing the first All-Star nod of his career this season.

Cunningham taking home the award would be similar to when Ja Morant won back in 2022. He is a top pick from his draft class that has emerged into a high-caliber talent capable of leading a franchise.

Cunningham has dazzled for a shockingly successful Pistons team this season, averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

