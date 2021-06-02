Top 5 candidates who can take over as the next head coach of Boston Celtics after Brad Stevens

Reports have suggested that Brad Stevens will be taking over as President of Basketball Operations at the Boston Celtics following Danny Ainge's exit. As a result, the Boston Celtics are in the market to find a suitable replacement as head coach.

Brad Stevens joined the Boston Celtics in 2013, thanks to Ainge, and has led the team to 7 playoff appearances and three Eastern Conference Finals. Despite a poor run in the 2021 NBA playoffs and losing to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, Brad Stevens led the team to a 354-282 record.

Five candidates who could replace Brad Stevens as the Boston Celtics head coach

With Brad Stevens' promotion, the Boston Celtics are looking for a replacement that will perhaps lead the team to playoff success in the 2021-22 season. Here are the top five candidates who could take over as the next Celtics head coach.

#5 Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni

If the Boston Celtics are looking to stay competitive in the new season, this is perhaps someone who can help them the most in that regard. He is the most experienced on this list and has won the NBA Coach of the Year award two times in his illustrious career (2005 & 2007).

D'Antoni is currently serving in the capacity of an assistant coach under Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets. He has been relatively successful in his career and has led teams to deep runs in the NBA playoffs. Despite the tumultuous end to his time in Houston, the veteran head coach is a great choice for the Boston Celtics.

#4 David Vanterpool

David Vanterpool has served as the assistant coach to several franchises but is yet to land his first head coach job. His time with the Portland Trail Blazers was instrumental in the development of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who have continually given him credit for his assistance.

David served as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the franchise's blatant disregard and oversight in considering him for the head coach job in February 2021. It was reported that he will not be returning to the Timberwolves after the conclusion of the 2020-22 season.

The Boston Celtics have a unique opportunity to swoop in and employ the services of one of the brightest assistants in the NBA.

#3 Jason Kidd

Assistant head coach Jason Kidd of the Los Angeles Lakers

Rumors are circulating that Jason Kidd, the LA Lakers assistant head coach, is being considered to take over as the Boston Celtics head coach. Jason has served as head coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee, bringing his head coach experience to five years.

Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected candidates for the Boston Celtics head coach job, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/ahuhTGUQBf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021

His record reads 183-190 as head coach but has also made playoff appearances in three of his five years. Regardless, he is an incredible option for the Boston Celtics, as he has been an assistant under Frank Vogel for the past two seasons. Kidd is also in contention to win back-to-back championships as a coach.

#2 Llyod Pierce

Lloyd Pierce

Lloyd Pierce is one of the favored coaches that could take over as the Boston Celtics head coach following Steven's promotion. Of records are anything to go by, he is not one of the best options as he was 63-120 in his two years as an NBA head coach.

Pierce was fired by the Atlanta Hawks halfway through the 2020-21 season. Regardless, his relationship with four of the starters on the Boston Celtics roster might be a factor in his consideration.

#1 Jay Larranaga

The Celtics are expected to interview internal candidates for the head coaching job in the coming days before eventually looking outside the organization, sources tell @SInow. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 2, 2021

Jay Larranaga has served under Brad Stevens for the past eight seasons and is acquainted with the workings and objectives of the franchise. The 46-year-old was also considered for the role in 2013 before it was given to Brad.

His familiarity with the franchise places Jay at the top of the consideration list. He has a reputation for developing young talent, and with him as a replacement, it will be a smooth transition process for the Boston Celtics.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar