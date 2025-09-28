  • home icon
Top 5 candidates to lead 2025-26 NBA season in assists

By Michael Macasero
Published Sep 28, 2025 08:03 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Kennys Young Stars at Chucks Global Stars - Source: Imagn
Top 5 candidates to lead 2025-26 NBA season in assists. [photo: Imagn]

Trae Young topped the NBA in total assists and average last year, the first time in his career he led both categories in the same season. Ice Trae looks to keep his reign, but he will have no shortage of challengers. With a retooled roster teeming with talent, the Atlanta Hawks point guard could stay on top for a second straight year.

An offseason of changes from teams led by wily and impressive playmakers will go after the assists title. Nikola Jokic, who battled Young for the crown, will play with a revamped roster with improved talent.

Will Jokic overtake Young, or will another player become the 2025-26 NBA assists leader?

Contenders to lead the 2025-26 NBA season in assists

#5. James Harden

The last time James Harden topped the league in assists was during the 2022-23 season when he averaged 10.9 dimes per game. Harden might have a shot at leading this statistical category again after the LA Clippers retooled in the offseason.

Besides Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harden also has Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, John Collins, Nic Batum and Derrick Jones Jr. to pass to. The stacked roster could help him lead the 2025-26 NBA season in assists.

#4. Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham placed seventh in the MVP behind a superb season of scoring and running the Detroit Pistons' offense. Cunningham averaged 9.1 apg, the best in his career and fourth best in the NBA last season.

With another season under coach JB Bickerstaff, Cunningham’s playmaking could level up. The Pistons, who gave the New York Knicks a tough fight in the playoffs, improved the roster, which should also help the point guard run the offense efficiently.

#3. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, who looks ready for a revenge season, has a chance to top the 2025-26 NBA season in assists. Still, sharing a backcourt with LeBron James and Austin Reaves could prevent him from doing that.

Doncic averaged 7.5 apg last season, a campaign rocked by injuries and the controversial trade that sent him to Los Angeles. If Lakers coach JJ Redick allows the Slovenian a monopoly of the ball the way Doncic did in Dallas, the point guard might win his first assists title.

#2. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, the only non-point guard in this list, could be the 2025-26 NBA season assists leader. Last season, Jokic averaged a career high 10.2 dimes, the best in his career and second in the league. The three-time MVP could be even better in the upcoming season after the Denver Nuggets improved their roster.

Jokic will be sharing the ball with old reliables Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun and Jamal Murray. The addition of Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas could help The Joker have another career season in assists.

#1. Trae Young

Trae Young led the league in assists last season with 11.6 apg. Young’s supremacy could continue as he remains the engine that makes the Atlanta Hawks' offense run. The offseason acquisition of Luke Kennard, Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could help him keep his spot as the assists leader.

Young also gets a healthy Jalen Johnson and an improved Zaccharie Risacher, which will help him vie for the 2025-26 NBA assists crown.

More from Sportskeeda
