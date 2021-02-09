Top 5 candidates for Most Improved Player of the Year | NBA 2020-21

Every year, there are a bunch of players who step up their performances but only one guy takes the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award home.

Some of the top five frontrunners at the moment have led their team to a good record. Meanwhile, others, despite not having a great season collectively, are putting up stunning individual numbers game in and game out.

Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets was the favorite until now, but the All-Star hopeful suffered an ankle injury in his last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he could be back leading the race for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award as in when he makes his return. Wood will be re-evaluated within the next few weeks, according to the Rockets' management.

5 frontrunners for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award

This list is dominated by a number of young superstars who have the potential to be the next big thing in the NBA. They have all taken an exceptional leap in their production, showing all of the NBA exactly why they deserve to be in conversation for the Most Improved Player of the Year this season.

Below is the list of the top five players who are favorites to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season ranked in reverse order.

#5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's form this season has been an absolute boost for the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. The former LA Clippers guard has been the best player on the Thunder roster and is currently leading their scoring and assists charts by some distance.

Compared to his previous season's average of 19.0 points and 3.3 assists per game, the 22-year-old guard is averaging 22.6 points and 6.5 assists per game this term. He has made valuable contributions in all of the 10 wins claimed by the Thunder and head coach Mike Daigneault will be hoping his star player this season continues to shine.

#4 Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors)

Chris Boucher is sitting at 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He has doubled up from last season's totals of 6.6, 4.5, and 1.0 respectively.

The big man from Montreal has been solid in his last three games. He dropped 17 points, two blocks, and claimed nine boards in the win against Harden and Irving's Nets. He then managed a career-night performance in the defeat to the Hawks, scoring 29 points.

Boucher then recorded a double-double in Toronto's win against Memphis. These strong performances have given the oddsmakers additional reason to list him high in the rankings for Most Improved Player of the Year.

An open three-pointer isn't always an open three-pointer when Chris Boucher is on the court! 💥 pic.twitter.com/qKVp5EMteu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 6, 2021