Top 5 candidates to win 2025-26 NBA season scoring title

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 28, 2025 12:21 GMT
Top 5 candidates to win 2025-26 NBA season scoring title
Top 5 candidates to win 2025-26 NBA season scoring title - Images via IMAGN and Getty

The 2025-26 NBA season is closer than ever, and with training camp starting soon, top players will be vying for individual honors in addition to team glory. The race to usurp last season's scoring leader, OKC Thunder's star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will be one of the league's most thrilling subplots.

Last year, Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name into history by claiming the title alongside the coveted MVP award. This season, he is far from the only one with a case to prove that they have what it takes to lead the scorer's table in the most competitive basketball league in the world.

Here are the top five candidates to win the scoring title this coming NBA season.

Top five candidates to win 2025-26 NBA season scoring title

#5. Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the top of the Eastern Conference last season with a 64-18 record. He has always been among the league's top scorers, consistently averaging 20+ points since his rookie season (2017-2018) with the Utah Jazz.

May 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) - Source: Imagn
May 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) - Source: Imagn

He has averaged 26.3 points in his last three seasons in Cleveland. If the Cavs lean heavily on "The Spida" as expected, barring injuries as well, he has what it takes to force his way into the NBA scoring crown conversation.

#4. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

The nine-time NBA All-Star has been a dominant player in the league for the past nine seasons, and his numbers show that. The Greek Freak has averaged 22+ points in those past nine seasons.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo - Source: Imagn

He has averaged 30.6 PPG in his last three seasons with the Bucks. While his athleticism and relentless attacking make him a constant threat, to challenge for the scoring title, he'll need to improve his free-throw consistency, which was 61.7% last season, and his mid-range game.

#3. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had his best scoring output last season with 29.6 points per game. While he is known for playmaking, he is quietly, or not, turning into one of the league's consistent high-scoring forces.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic - Source: Imagn

The three-time NBA MVP will approach season 11 with one mind on another title. And that might just push the Nuggets to shift him into a scoring-first role, and that might just be what he needs to surprise everyone with constant 35-point nights.

#2. Luka Doncic - LA Lakers

Luka Doncic, in his first full season with the Lakers, will become their go-to guy, their new cornerstone. While coach JJ Redick didn't reveal much, it's expected that everything should go through the five-time All-Star, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves acting as able backups.

He led the league in scoring in 2024 with 33.9 PPG and flirted with the title last season, had injuries not derailed him. There is no doubt that he has what it takes to take home his second title, and his body transformation is evidence that he is ready for another magical season.

#1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

The defending scoring champion after a 32.7 ppg season with the champions. He has constantly improved in the last three seasons, having averaged 31.4 ppg in that time span.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals - Source: Imagn
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals - Source: Imagn

His free-throw efficiency in the last three seasons (89.2%) has differentiated him from the pack. While his critics have called him out for his over-reliance on the charity stripe, his supporters don't care, nonetheless. The only thing that can stop SGA, barring injuries, is OKC's growing depth, which might see him share more of the scoring load.

