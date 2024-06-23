Top 5 centers available in NBA free agency ahead of 2024-25 season ft. Nic Claxton

The NBA free agency is around the corner. We are eight days away from knowing which players will change teams and who will stay put to play more seasons with their respective franchises.

Every NBA team has positions to bolster this offseason and some players are intriguing prospects for multiple squads around the association. The free agency period could have a big impact on the development of next season and some teams will try to land the right pieces to compete for championships.

Centers are becoming a crucial part of championship runs, and this offseason, several will be on the free market. Today, we're going to take a look at the top five centers available in the 2024 NBA free agency

Top 5 best centers for the 2024 NBA free agency

#5. Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has demonstrated he's still very good at his main job: rebounding. The former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls big man is a solid option to come off the bench and help a team compete.

The veteran posted 8.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season, shooting 55.6% from the field and 59.2% from the free-throw line.

#4. Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner helped the Orlando Magic return to the playoffs this season alongside his brother Franz and former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. His deal has a team option for next season.

Otherwise, he'll hit the NBA free agency. Wagner averaged 10.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.2 apg last season, shooting 60.1% from the field and 33.0% from deep.

#3. Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas is a veteran who doesn't have the same impact he had in the NBA of the 2010s. Still, he is a solid option in the 2024 NBA free agency. The Lithuanian big man is a solid rim protector and a strong screen-setter.

Valanciunas averaged 12.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 2.1 apg last season, shooting 55.9% from the field.

#2. Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton is another solid defender to pay attention to in the NBA free agency. He's a terrific pick-and-roll finisher. The former Nets big man's offense isn't much more than that, but he's still a noteworthy option for several teams across the league.

Claxton averaged 11.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 2.1 apg. He shot 62.9% from the field and 55.1% from the free-throw line.

#1. Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartestein made a big impact on the New York Knicks this season, especially after Mitchell Robinson went down with an injury. The former LA Clippers center surprised with his good performances last season, becoming a key piece for the Knicks. He averaged 7.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 2.5 apg, shooting 64.4% from the field.