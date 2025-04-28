Top 5 centers Lakers could target next season after exposing big man void against Timberwolves

No matter how the 2024-25 campaign ends for the LA Lakers, there is one clear roster move they have to make this offseason. LA has been lacking depth at the center position for some time, a problem that it dealt with even while Anthony Davis was there.

The lack of depth has reared its ugly head once more against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their playoff series. LA is down 3-1 following a crucial 116-113 Game 4 loss in Minnesota on Sunday.

Regardless of what happens in the series, whether that's LeBron James and Co. making an unlikely comeback or them getting sent home, the Lakers will need to address their weakest position this summer.

Whether it's through a trade or picking someone up in free agency, here are some centers whom Rob Pelinka could target to fix this issue.

5 centers whom the Lakers could target this offseason

#1, Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez (Photo credits: IMAGN)

At age 36, Brook Lopez continues to be effective at what he does — he scores and he blocks shots. The "Splash Mountain," as he's affectionately referred to, averaged 13.0 points and 1.9 blocks during the 2024-25 regular season.

Since he started taking 3-pointers with regularity from 2016-17, he's hit 35.4% on his long-range shots. His offensive play style could complement Luka Doncic, who benefits from being surrounded by shooters. Lopez becomes a free agent this summer.

#2, Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Walker Kessler's name has popped up in trade rumors several times already, and the LA Lakers always seem to be a frontrunner. Despite being so closely linked, Kessler remains with the Utah Jazz.

He could remain in Utah if the Jazz exercise their team option to retain him for the final year of his rookie contract. There's also no reason for the Jazz not to pick up his team option. However, LA could try to put together a package to acquire him. Considering their assets, they'll likely need to find a third team to help facilitate.

One thing to consider is whether Danny Ainge will want to take part in a deal involving the Lakers. Ainge was reportedly kept in the dark that he was helping facilitate a Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap. This could make Ainge hesitant to participate in any deals with LA in the future.

#3, Steven Adams

Steven Adams (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers will benefit from having a center who does not need the ball in his hands. They already have Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for that. Even more so if LeBron James chooses to remain with LA.

Steven Adams fits the bill for this type of role. He can be a solid starter who can grab rebounds, grab second-chance opportunities and obliterate defenders via hard screens.

Adams will become a free agent this summer, and LA has no reason not to try landing him on a team-friendly deal.

#4, Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Jonas Valanciunas is another center who was being linked to the Lakers for a while. Valanciunas remains a double-double threat, having the ability to score and crash the boards efficiently on a nightly basis.

His scoring has dipped as part of the Sacramento Kings, which has plenty of scorers on the wing. However, he can get back up to double figures by receiving passes from Doncic off of pick-and-rolls.

Valanciunas is still under contract until 2026-27, but LA can capitalize on what could be a tumultuous offseason for the Kings.

#5, Mo Wagner

Mo Wagner (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The chances that the Orlando Magic will allow Mo Wagner to walk away this season are slim. However, the question is who the Lakers should target, and nothing is preventing them from targeting the German big man.

Wagner's status in 2025-26 is still up in the air. He suffered an ACL tear 30 games into this season and remains out. He also has a team option, which Orlando has no reason not to exercise. Still, LA should at least make an inquiry.

Why? Mo Wagner is a three-level scorer who can comfortably fit in as a starter or come off the bench. LA would be foolish to only pick up one center this offseason. If the Lakers manage to acquire a solid starter among the free agents, having Wagner come off the bench for him addresses their depth issues.

