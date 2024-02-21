Top 5 coaches who can win 2024 NBA Coach of the Year award ft. Tyronn Lue & more.

The race for NBA Coach of the Year is wide open. There is no clear favorite for Coach of the Year. The award front-runner could change hands depending on how teams are in the back half of the season.

Four coaches have less than 10/1 odds to win the NBA Coach of the Year. Let’s take a look at who is leading the pack.

There are also some long shots to consider as well. Outside of the top five, Tom Thibodeau could mount a charge if the New York Knicks keep soaring.

If the Miami Heat make a dramatic rise up the rankings, Erik Spoelstra could get more love for Coach of the Year, as he is already established as one of the most respected coaches in the game.

Top 5 NBA Coach of the Year candidates (February 2024)

The list of 2024 NBA Coach of the Year candidates is long. Here are the five coaches with the best odds (per DraftKings) to win the award at the All-Star break.

No. 5 - Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers (18/1)

The Pacers have been one of the best offenses in the league when Tyrese Haliburton is healthy. Carlisle has led the Pacers way beyond expectations. They are in the top six of the East and are valid playoff contenders. The Pacers made the final of the In-Season Tournament and are aiming for a run in the playoffs.

No. 4 - Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers (+600)

Lue has managed the egos of multiple superstars, including Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Lue has created an offensive system that is gelling together after a terrible start.

He has gotten Westbrook and Harden to buy into their roles as backup scorers and playmakers. The Clippers have been one of the best teams since the return of the calendar.

No. 3 - JB Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers (+425)

Bickerstaff has shot up the odds board. The Cavs are rolling and have shot up the standings in the East after a fire start to February.

Bickerstaff has managed to keep things going despite multiple injuries to starters, including Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Donovan Mitchell is playing at an MVP level and the Cavs are rolling beyond expectations this season.

No. 2 - Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves (+225)

The Timberwolves have held one of the best records in the league all season. Finch has coached them up to be the top-rated defense in the league for most of the season.

If the Timberwolves finish with the best record in the West, Finch could be a lock for NBA Coach of the Year.

No. 1 - Mark Daigneault, OKC Thunder (+200)

The Thunder have one of the best records in the league. Daigneault has gotten a group of young players to surpass expectations and win ahead of schedule.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP candidate and the Thunder are a top team in the West. Daigneault has also managed his team to a winning record despite being undersized nearly every night.