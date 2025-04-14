The Phoenix Suns have fired their head coach, Mike Budenholzer, after one season with the team, becoming the first domino to fall in what is expected to be a massive overhaul of the team this offseason. This comes as the team assessed their future following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, which saw them get eliminated as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Ad

The next coach will be the team’s third head tactician in three years after firing Frank Vogel last year and Budenholzer this season, both of whom have won an NBA championship with their former squads.

With a long offseason to pick their next head coach, the Suns may have a long list of options in their hunt. Here are five candidates that could take over the job following Budenholzer’s firing.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 coaching candidates to replace Mike Budenholzer as Suns head coach

1. Mike Malone

Mike Malone - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mike Malone steered the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship in 2023. He was also the winningest head coach for the Nuggets since taking over the role in 2015.

Ad

However, he was unceremoniously fired by the team last week, ahead of what could be another deep playoff run for the Nuggets this year, making him one of the top candidates for head coaching jobs in the offseason.

Malone could add championship mettle to the Suns if they hire him as their next head coach. Malone may also fix the Suns’ winning culture, just like he did with the Nuggets for 10 years.

Ad

If Malone would take the role, it follows the Suns’ trend of hiring former NBA champion coaches in a bid to salvage their team.

2. James Borrego

James Borrego - Source: Imagn

Just like Mike Budenholzer before him, James Borrego was one of the products of Gregg Popovich's coaching tree, being a part of two San Antonio Spurs championship runs as an assistant for the legendary head coach.

Ad

Borrego is expected to get offers from numerous NBA teams, including the Suns, who could use his expertise to freshen up the team next season.

Borrego is the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, who also missed the playoffs this season. While he has yet to help a franchise reach the playoffs, Borrego, a former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, could be the fresh face the Suns needed to return to their winning ways.

Ad

3. Willie Green

Willie Green - Source: Imagn

NBA insider Marc Stein floated the idea of Willie Green as the next Suns head coach, as he had great links with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Devin Booker.

Ad

While he is still under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans as their head coach, Green could be the next Suns head mentor, as they could try to please Booker, who was drafted by the Suns in 2015, to stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

In his four seasons with the Pelicans, Green led the team to two playoff appearances, proving his worth as a head coach, especially for a team that has often been injury-riddled, such as New Orleans and Phoenix.

Ad

4. Taylor Jenkins

Taylor Jenkins - Source: Imagn

Taylor Jenkins was fired from his Memphis Grizzlies head coaching post late in the regular season, ending a five-year run with the team.

Ad

Jenkins was the winningest coach in Grizzlies history, coaching the Ja Morant-led team to three playoff appearances during his time.

Jenkins could provide the Suns with a head coach who has a proven track record in weathering the team from adversity and a strong playbook, which has propelled the young Grizzlies squad to numerous impressive regular season standings.

5. Mike Brown

Mike Brown - Source: Imagn

Mike Brown revived the Sacramento Kings’ winning culture, pushing them to their first playoff appearance in 15 years in 2023.

Ad

Brown was also a Coach of the Year winner twice in his career. He also coached in the NBA Finals in 2007 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James. Brown was also an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

Brown could be the best option available for the Suns, as he has the deepest resume among all available candidates. Brown also has a connection with Kevin Durant if he would stay with the team after the offseason.

Just like what he did in Sacramento, Brown may push the Suns to be their best version if he ever gets the call from the franchise in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More