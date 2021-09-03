Top 5 combo guards in the NBA right now

Gameplay in the NBA has changed over time, producing players who have transcended their traditional roles and responsibilities. One such change has seen the emergence of the combo guard.

While the concept might be difficult to grasp, a combo guard is essentially a player who combines the skills of a point guard and a shooting guard. The great Allen Iverson is a great example in this regard because not only could he create, he was also an adept scorer.

Although either guard can bring the ball up the court, the idea is to have the ball in the hands of your best handler and passer to stand a chance of winning games in the NBA. While most shooting guards have decent ball-handling skills, not many can orchestrate the offense and drop dimes effectively.

On that note, here's a look at the top five combo guards in the NBA right now.

#5 Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton (#2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Jayson Tatum (#0).

Collin Sexton is traditionally a shooting guard. But his size puts him at a disadvantage in the NBA, especially against shooting guards like Klay Thompson, who stands at 6' 6". However, he has given himself an edge by developing point guard-like skills.

Sexton has been a bright spark for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are undergoing a rebuilding process since LeBron James' departure after the 2017-18 NBA season. In his rookie season, Sexton averaged 16.7 points and three assists.

Although the Cavs finished 13th in the Eastern Conference, Sexton enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Cavs have surrounded the youngster with decent talent heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#4 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker (#8) of the New York Knicks

Injuries have plagued Kemba Walker in the last couple of seasons, limiting his production for the Boston Celtics. The last time he played all 82 games was during the 2018-19 NBA season when he was with the Charlotte Hornets.

While some might see Walker as strictly a point guard, his bucket-getting ability doesn't suggest that. He adopts a shoot-first mentality, but releases the ball if there is an open teammate, or if he fails to shake off his defender, which is quite unlikely.

If he manages to stay healthy, he could definitely improve on his 19.3 points and 4.9 assists averages he tallied the 2020-21 NBA season. He will be the second scoring option behind Julius Randle, and is expected to link up with players in offense.

